Raven Rock 5K slated for April Published 7:51 am Monday, March 10, 2025

The Raven Rock 5K Trail Run is making its way back to Kingdom Come State Park soon, with the event set to take place on April, 19.

Kingdom Come State Park Manager Sherry Cornett provided some details of this year’s run during a recent interview.

“This is our ninth annual Raven Rock 5K,” Cornett said. “We’ll start at the gift shop.”

This year, the course will follow a different route than last year’s run.

“We’ll start at the gift shop,” Cornett said. “We try to switch it up every year, but it is a true single path trail run.”

The course winds through Kingdom Come State Park, providing participants with many scenic views while they travel through the park.

“You’ll run through some of the most extraordinary rock formations in the state,” Cornett said. “This includes Raven Rock, which is 290 feet long at a 45-degree angle. A section of the course will run across Raven Rock.”

According to Cornett, participation in the event has gone up each year.

“Every year it’s grown,” said Cornett. “We’ve had more and more participants. We expect a great turnout.”

The event usually draws participants from all across the region.

“We’ve already received registrations from a pretty good distance,” Cornett said. “They’re all still from Kentucky right now, nobody from out of state yet, but it’s a pretty good drive for some of them. We expect a record year.”

The event is open to all participants regardless of fitness level. Cornett mentioned the trail does require the participant to be sure-footed, since there are some sections that are rocky or steep.

“If you’re not a runner, you can still hike it,” Cornett said. “You can still walk it just to get out and enjoy the scenery.”

Every participant will receive a Raven Rock 5K decal, added Cornett.

Registration is $25. Registration begins at 9 a.m. the day of the event at the Kingdome Come State Park Gift Shop, or preregister online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/KingdomCome/Events.

For more information, go to the Kingdom Come State Park Facebook page or call 606-589-2478.