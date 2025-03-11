Disaster Recovery Center assisting flood victims Published 11:03 am Tuesday, March 11, 2025

The flood event which occurred in Harlan County on Feb. 15 has led to a Disaster Recovery Center being placed into operation to assist those impacted by the flooding with applying for aid.

According to Harlan County Emergency Management Director Stephen Lewis, the Disaster Recovery Center is currently located in the Fiscal Courtroom on the second floor of the Harlan County Courthouse in downtown Harlan.

“It’s going to be going on at least two weeks,” Lewis said. “We’re going to evaluate if the need is there longer, so I don’t know the end date yet.”

Lewis mentioned flood victims can report damage through the website https://www.disasterassistance.gov or in person at the Disaster Recovery Center.

“If their claim is denied, they need to read the entire letter because they may have been denied just for not having certain paperwork,” Lewis said. “They can bring that paperwork to the Disaster Recovery Center and people will help them process it to get their claims put through.”

Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Red Cross, The Small Business Administration, and others are on site to speak with Harlan Countians who incurred damage to their property or were displaced during the Feb. 15 flood event. Assistance determining if a person is eligible for aid and how to apply is available.

“Any organization you can think of is here in one place to help,” Lewis said.

Lewis added the Small Business Administration may be able to help with low interest loans to help people repair both businesses and private property.

“If people have homes or rental property that’s in the flood plain, if they would like to discuss options of maybe doing a buyout, they can come and talk about that and maybe get their property purchased so they can offload that and not have to worry about the flooding issue anymore,” Lewis said.

The Disaster Recovery Center is expected to be open to the public every day for at least two weeks, providing a last chance for flood victims to apply for aid in person.

“There is no better chance to talk with everyone all under the same roof and see what options are out there for you,” Lewis said. “Please take this opportunity, as the window for assistance will eventually close.”

In a previous report, Lewis explained the Feb. 15 flood event was the fifth largest in Harlan County since flood levels have been recorded.

Lewis noted the river level crested in Baxter at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday at 24.5 feet, and at approximately 8:15 p.m. at 23.53 feet in Loyall. Flood stage is 16 feet.

Lewis provided the top five recorded water levels for flood events in Harlan: The 1977 flood had the highest water level at 34.2 feet, the 1963 flood reached 29.2 feet, 1969 saw a flood reaching 28.5 feet, the 2020 flood reached 26.0 feet, and the 2425 flood reached 24.5 feet. All crest levels were measured at Baxter.

For more information on flood assistance availability call Harlan County Emergency Management at 606-573-6082 or go to the Harlan County Emergency Management Facebook page.