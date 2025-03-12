Weapon detectors now in all county district schools Published 7:49 am Wednesday, March 12, 2025

The Harlan County Public School District has installed weapons detectors in all schools across the district in an effort to ensure the safety of students and staff.

According to a press release, installation of weapon detecting systems across all campuses has been completed.

Harlan County Schools Superintendent Brent Roark talked about purchasing the weapon detection systems during a Harlan County Schools Board of Education meeting in November.

“Last year, the Board approved for us to buy four weapons detection systems,” Roark said during the November meeting. “We use three of those every day at Harlan County High School.”

Roark noted the systems have worked very well.

“The kids have become accustomed to them really fast,” Roark said. “It’s just another level of security we can have in our schools to make parents feel better knowing we are screening kids walking in. If there’s a kid bringing in a weapon in a backpack or on their person, the likelihood of us catching it is greatly increased.”

During the November meeting, the board approved the purchase of an additional eight OPENGATE weapon detection systems at a cost of $144,524.

The weapon detection systems have now been installed at entrances to all Harlan County School District elementary schools and Harlan County High School. They provide an advanced, efficient screening process that allows for non-intrusive detection of potential threats.

“This proactive measure enhances security while maintaining a welcoming environment to students and visitors,” said HCPS Chief of Police Matt Cope. “We are certainly thankful for the support of the board of education and the superintendent for prioritizing student and staff safety.”

The systems do not require students to empty their pockets or bags, allowing them to move freely while maintaining a high level of security. The equipment is capable of scanning many people quickly and can detect a wide variety of weapons which could be utilized in a mass casualty event. The weapon detection systems are in addition to academy trained certified school resource officers stationed on each campus. These SROs have completed specialized training and have years of law enforcement experience at other law enforcement agencies.

There were no incidents which led to the increased security measure.

“We simply want to have these in place should anyone ever attempt to get a weapon in our facilities,” reads the release.