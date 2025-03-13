Fiscal Court hears construction update Published 8:07 am Thursday, March 13, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Harlan County Fiscal Court was advised on the status of the renovation of the Portal 31 Welcome Center in the Lynch area during the court’s regular February meeting.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley called on a representative of Summitt Engineering for the update.

“The bid opening took place for the Portal 31 Welcome Center,” Mosley said. “I will turn it over to (the Summit representative).

Email newsletter signup

According to Summit Engineering, bids for the Portal 31 Welcome Center were received on Jan. 30. The renovations include two restrooms and other items to bring the building up to expectations. Three bids were received, including bids from Green Construction, Elliot Contracting, and Gilpin Construction. Elliot Contracting from Pikeville submitted the lowest bid at $770,777. Gilpin bid $784,000, and Green Construction submitted a bid of $845,300.

Mosley mentioned the addition of restrooms to the building is a necessity.

“That building has not had restrooms ever,” Mosley said. “People have to either go to the coffee shop to use the restroom or go over to the Depot, which is a pretty good distance away.”

The restroom additions are likely the most expensive part of the renovation, Mosley said.

Magistrate Paul Browning, whose district includes the property, gave his support to Summit Engineering’s handling of the job.

“I’m always fine with Summit Engineering, they’re extremely thorough and do great work,” Browning said. “I was up there last week because there were significant water events…they’re going to have to look at that.”

Browning noted there is also HVAC work included in the project, and stressed the importance of adding restrooms to the Welcome Center structure.

“It’s needed,” Browning said. “I’m up there often…when you have to say, ‘the restrooms are across the main street, across a bridge to a Depot’ that’s not the welcome mat you want to put forward in the world of tourism.”

Mosley recommended taking some time to look closely at the bid.

“It’s my recommendation we reflect receipt and table the three bids for the Portal 31 Welcome Center Project,” Mosley said. “I would entertain a motion to refer those bids to the Judge-Executive’s Office for review for future action at the next court meeting.”

Browning made the motion to refer the bids to the Judge-Executive’s Office for review, seconded by Magistrate James Howard. The motion passed with no opposition.