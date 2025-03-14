KSP Post 10 launches Operation C.A.R.E. Published 7:45 am Friday, March 14, 2025

As Kentuckians prepare for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and spring break travel, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 10 is rolling out Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) from Sunday, March 8, 2025, through Monday, March 17, 2025. This national enforcement initiative from the International Association of Chiefs of Police focuses on reducing traffic crashes and preventing impaired driving, helping ensure safe travel for all motorists.

During this enforcement period, KSP will increase patrols and focus on traffic violations such as impaired or distracted driving, speeding and failure to wear seatbelts. Troopers will be stationed across Kentucky’s highways to identify and stop unsafe driving behaviors before they lead to crashes.

“While we want everyone to enjoy the holidays, we want everyone to be safe. We ask all motorists to make responsible and respectful decisions when driving. Plan your trips carefully, leave early as we expect an increase in traffic, most importantly be patient and respectful of others,” says Post 10 Capt. Danny Caudill.

To help drivers stay safe, KSP offers the following tips:

Plan Ahead – If you plan to drink during St. Patrick’s Day festivities, arrange for a designated driver, use a ride-share service, or stay overnight.

Buckle Up – Wearing a seatbelt is your best defense against impaired or distracted drivers. Always ensure that everyone in your vehicle is properly restrained.

Drive Distraction-Free – Put the phone down and keep your focus on the road. Avoid other distractions like eating, adjusting music, or engaging in activities that distract you from driving.

Watch for Pedestrians – Be extra cautious in busy areas with more people out celebrating.

Report Dangerous Drivers – If you see someone driving recklessly or appearing impaired, report it to your local law enforcement agency. You can find your nearest KSP post by viewing the Post Map on KSP’s website.

KSP reminds everyone that a safe celebration is a successful one. By making responsible choices, motorists can help ensure that St. Patrick’s Day and spring break travel end positively for all.