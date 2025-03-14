Man charged with child exploitation offenses Published 1:15 pm Friday, March 14, 2025

On March 13, 2025, at approximately 6:00 p.m., the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested Dustin S. Murphy, 33, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Murphy was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering a suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in an interview at a residence in Coldiron, KY. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Murphy is currently charged with one count of promoting a minor in a sexual performance (Class-B felony, punishable by ten to twenty years in prison) and one count of sodomy 3rd degree (Class-D felony, punishable by one to five years in prison). Murphy was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is comprised of more than twenty-six local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The mission of the ICAC Task Force, created by the United States Department of Justice and administrated by the Kentucky State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations. This support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention and community education. The ICAC program was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity of predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.