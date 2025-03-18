Lady Bears expecting to build on strong finish as season opens Published 10:13 am Tuesday, March 18, 2025

By John Henson

Sports Writer

Harlan County is looking for more consistency heading into the 2025 season. Following a 2-11 start last year, the Lady Bears reversed course and closed the regular season with eight wins in 10 games before knocking off Bell County in the first round of the 52nd District Tournament and then suffering a 4-3 heartbreaker in the finals against Harlan.

The Lady Bears lost four senior starters bur bring back a solid core with several seniors and juniors playing key roles.

“You don’t want to wish time away, but this is a year I’ve been looking forward to. These seniors started with me as freshmen my first year,” Burton said. “They have taken the good and the bad and don’t know anything else but hard work. We won’t shy away from obstacles. This team has drive. I don’t think they are satisfied with the outcome last year. I think this group wants it more than me, and that’s the way it should be.”

One reason for optimism is the emergence of sophomore left-hander Alexis Adams, who posted a 14-10 record a year ago as she took over in the circle when Madison Blair suffered a hip injury. Adams struck out 219 in 139 innings.

“Lexi stepped in last year as a freshman with a varsity team on her shoulders. I can’t imagine the pressure she felt,” Burton said. “It took the team a little bit to gell after losing Maddy. We really have focused on her taking her time. I think she will cut down on the walks. She works very hard in the offseason playing travel ball. She has the ability to win big games, but she has to want the big games. She can be the type of pitcher to take on the best teams in the region.”

Aly Sherman, also a sophomore, saw action in the circle in 14 games last season and will provide depth again.

“We’re expecting more from Aly this year. She has matured on the mound,” Burton said. “She does have to give us 100 percent on the mound. We need max effort from her on every pitch. Aly is very capable of doing exactly what we need from her. Aly and Lexi are different style pitchers with different speeds. I think they complement each other very well.”

Jade Burton is a four-year starter at catcher who had a breakout offensive season in 2024 with four homers and 22 RBI to go with 38 hits and a .384 average.

“She has truly learned to control the game back there and lead the team,” Burton said. “She can play anywhere, but she had to step into a role for us as a freshman that she probably shouldn’t have had to, but she embraced it and we have all the confidence in her behind the plate. We know she will give us a lot of power with her hitting.

Halanah Shepherd, a junior who has started at first since the eighth grade, provides another potent bat in the middle of the order as she hit .333 last season with two homers, nine RBI, 31 hits and a team-high 22 runs.

“She’s very consistent. I don’t know if there is anyone better at first base. Our girls have so much faith and trust in her there. Even a bad throw, you expect her to get,” Burton said. “We do need more from her offensively. That’s an aspect of her game that fell of a little bit, but she’s capable. If we can get her bat going, that would be a big boost for our offense. She’s made for the big moments. I’d rather have her at the plate in key situations than anyone.”

Braylen Gilley, a junior, is back at second base after missing part last season following a dislocated shoulder.

“She picked up right where she left off. She’s very solid at second,” Burton said. “She’s really solid defensively. We need her to be aggressive offensively, whether that’s bunting or hitting. We need that to be stronger this year.”

Blair is back for her senior season at shortstop after hitting .286 last season with 28 hits, including two homers. Blair was the team’s primary pitcher until a hip injury led to surgery that will keep her from pitching again.

“Maddy is our most fundamentally sound player. She’s coming back from surgery. Keeping her healthy through the season is our main concern,” Burton said. “Seeing her work her back shows the determination she has. She knows what it’s like to have the game on her shoulders. She will continue to push the team as a leader.”

Blair may drop from leadoff to second or third in the order to give her more opportunities to drive in runs.

“She will get us RBIs and score runs. She’s a threat at the plate,” Burton said.

Lindsey Skidmore, a junior, will shift from second base to third base after hitting .358 last year with 19 hits. Skidmore provided numerous clutch hits last year near the bottom of the HCHS order.

“She is tough as nails. Lindsey was built for third,” Burton said. “We know she’ll make some mistakes because she’s not played there before. At the end of the day, I feel it will be one of our best moves. She’s probably the most athletic kid on the team and has a big bat. She needs to keep her confidence up.”

Sherman is expected to take over in center field, with Adams also seeing action when the two change places in the circle.

“Ally probably has the best arm on the team,” Burton said. “She will throw some kids out. She gives it 100 percent and really knows the game. *I’m expecting Ally to be a leader in the outfield the next few years.”

Aviya Halcomb, a senior who hit .365 last season with 19 hits, will play left field.

“She is the kid I go to at several spots, She has played so many roles for us,” Burton said. “It has kind of come full circle for her. I’ve seen her hard work. She plays every game like it’s her last. She will give everything she has. She goes to the plate knowing she will get a hit, even if the game is 15-0 with us ahead or behind.”

Kendall Brock, a sophomore, has earned a full time job this year in right field after serving the past couple of seasons as primarily a pinch runner.

“She has done a great job running bases. She hasn’t played any right field until this season, so she will make mistakes, but she has a lot of ability and I don’t doubt she will one of our leaders by the time she’s a senior,” Burton said. “Her hitting will come around. We want her to lock down on defense.”

Base-running blunders have long been a problem for the Lady Bears, and Burton is determined to make base running a strength this year, as well as a weapon. D’Anna Cook, a junior, is being counted on to help with base running.

“We have to push limits with our base running. I think our base running will be better,” Burton said. “We’re going to be a little reckless this year and take chances, especially early in the season to see what they can do. We have to know what to do without coaches telling them. I feel we have more speed this year. They have played enough now where they shouldn’t second guess themselves. We have to force defenses to make plays and force errors.”

The four 52nd District teams were ranked consecutively from ninth to 12th last year in the 13th Region RPI ratings at the end of the season, and the balance was evident with two of three tournament games not decided until the last at bat. Burton expects another competitive race this season.

“I feel the 52nd District is overlooked. You have to be ready to play every night. We are four evenly matched teams, which is real good competition for us,” she said. “Anything can happen in our district. We saw that last year.”

HCHS schedule

March 18 Leslie County

March 20 Knox Central

March 21 South Laurel

March 24 Barbourville

March 27 Bell County

March 28 at Whitley County

April 1 at Knott Central

April 4 at Clay County

April 5 Hazard

April 8 Ripken Experience

vs Nicholas County

vs Harrison County

April 15 at Leslie County

April 17 Middlesboro

April 18 at South Laurel

April 21 Corbin

April 22 at Harlan

April 24 at Knox Central

April 25 Whitley County

April 26 at Hazard

April 28 at Lynn Camp

April 29 at Bell County

May 1 Harlan

May 2 at Barbourville

May 8 at Middlesboro

May 9 Knott Central

May 10 Shelby Valley

May 12 at Corbin

May 15 Clay County

May 17 at Shelby Valley