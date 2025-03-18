After ‘breaking down walls in ’24,’ HHS seeks new challenges Published 9:59 am Tuesday, March 18, 2025

By John Henson

Sports Writer

Harlan coach Lee Freyer describes the Green Dragons’ 2024 season as an exercise in “breaking down walls.”

While posting a 23-12 record, the Green Dragons won the first 13th Region All “A” Classic title in school history then knocked off Harlan County and Bell County to win the program’s first 52nd District Tournament title since 2015.

With seven starters back who played in at least 34 games last year, the Dragons are now a veteran squad with their sights set on repeating last year’s accomplishments while adding more.

“With our success last season, we have a target on our backs now,” Freyer said. “The challenge this season is to come out every day with consistent effort and execution. We talk in practice every day about an ‘earn it’ mentality. If you want something you have to earn it. Nothing is given to you. These young guys play with a chip on their shoulders.”

A major reason for Freyer’s optimism is a deep and talented pitching staff that came through in the Dragons’ postseason run. Junior right-hander Baylor Varner and sophomore lefty Luke Luttrell provide a potent 1-2 punch. Varner posted a 3.31 earned run average last year with a 5-5 record and 98 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings. Luttrell was 5-2 with a 1.84 earned run average and 57 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings.

“I believe we have one of the best pitching staffs in the region,” Freyer said. “We have a lot of guys, while still young, who have valuable experience. Baylor is a dog on the mound. He has been working on his off-speed to complement his velo. I believe he is one of the best pitchers in the region. Luke can be dominant on the mound throwing from the left side. He has really good control to go with his power. “

Jared Moore, a senior right-hander, is in his fifth season as one of the Dragons’ top pitchers. He as 4-2 last year with a 2.51 earned run average and 35 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings.

“Jared is a rock on the mound. No moment has been too big for him. He has entered in some tough situations and righted the ship,” Freyer said.

Brody Owens, Jake Brewer and Eli Freyer will also see action on the mound. Brewer was 3-0 last year and had an earned run average of 0.66.

Moore is expected to receive the bulk of the playing time at first base when he isn’t pitching after hitting .286 last season with a team-high 24 RBI, along with 28 hits.

“At the plate, Jared has a ton of pop,” Freyer said. “He’s been working really hard on hitting the ball to all fields. I think he’s poised for a breakout season at the plate.”

Brewer, a junior who will also see action in center when Luttrell is on the mound, is the primary second baseman. He hit .245 last year with with 23 steals in 24 attempts and 31 runs scored.

“Jake is a coach’s dream. He can play all nine positions. His hitting has improved. He’s a fast kid and will steal some bases for us this year,” Freyer said. “He will give us some innings on the mound. He has great command of his pitches and throws a lot of strikes.

Varner developed into one of the region’s best shortstops by season’s end a year ago with much improvement on the defensive end while hitting .284 with a team-high 45 runs scored and 37 steals on 40 attempts.

“At the plate, he’s going to be our leadoff guy. He is very disciplined and has increased his pop in the offseason. He’s a great baserunner and a threat to steal some bags,” Freyer said.

Freyer, a sophomore who led the team in hitting last year with a .313 average and tied for the lead in hits with 31, plays shortstop when Varner pitches, second when Luttrell pitches and third or first if neither is on the mound.

“Eli is really starting to mature as a baseball player, and he’s bigger than me now at 6-4,” said Freyer of his son. “He’s been one of our most consistent hitters the past two seasons. He has gained some significant pop in his bat this offseason. He’s another player who can play multiple positions. He will give us some innings on the mound. His velo has increased and he has some good off-speed.”

Matt Nunez, a senior who sat out last season, is the early favorite to start at third base, but he will also see action at first.

“Matthew could be phrased as a newcomer this season. He played his freshman and sophomore year and sat out his junior year to focus on football, but we are excited he made the decision to come back for his senior year,” Freyer said. “He is a strong hitter with good pop. Defensively, we are trying to work him in at the corners. He a big team guy and will do whatever it takes for the betterment of the team.”

Brody Owens, a junior, is back at catcher after hitting .234 last season with 25 runs, 25 hits and 20 RBI.

“Brody has been a terrific catcher for us the last two seasons. It’s not his natural position, but he has really embraced that role. He has a really high baseball IQ, strong arm and a quick pop time,” Freyer said. “At the plate, Brody has gained some strength. He is an excellent base runner who can steal some bases this season.”

Luttrell will anchor the outfield in center and draws rave reviews from his coach for his defensive prowess. He also provides a threat on the bases as he scored 32 runs while hitting .256.

“Luke has made tremendous strides this offseason,” Freyer said. “Hitting wise, he has some of the best pop and hands of anyone. Defensively, he reads the ball in the outfield as good as anyone I’ve coached.”

Chris Rouse, a junior who was a utilityman last year with the ability to play just about everywhere, has found a home in left field. He hit .234 last year with 27 runs scored and 20 RBI.

“Chris has really caught on to his role in the outfield, and may even see some time in the infield this season,” Freyer said. “He is a really fast player who makes solid contact at the plate. He will also serve as the backup catcher and give us some innings on the mound.”

Jaxson Perry, a freshman in his first season of high school baseball, will start in right field.

“Jaxson is going to round out the outfield and maybe work some in the infield. He’s shown this spring to be a really solid contact hitter who sprays the ball to all fields,” Perry said. “He’s another fast base runner, and we look for him to steal some bases. He may also give us some innings on the mound when his arm gets in shape. He had a terrific basketball season, and we are going to work him in slowly pitching wise.”

After six straight losing seasons, the Dragons were the region’s most improved team in 2024. Taking the next step is the challenge this year.

“We broke down a lot of walls last season,” Freyer said. “We want to build off that and continue that success. I’m excited to see how far this team can go.”

Harlan schedule

March 17 at Leslie County

March 18 South Laurel

March 20 at Williamsburg

March 22 at Lee, Va.

March 24 Pineville

March 29 at Betsy Layne (DH)

April 1-3 at Elizabethtown Spring Break tourney

April 7 at Whitley County

April 8 Thomas Walker, Va. (DH)

April 10 at Letcher Central

April 14 Bell County

April 15 at Bell County

April 18 at Knott Central

April 21 Middlesboro

April 22 at Middlesboro

April 25 Whitley County

April 26 Lee, Va.

April 28 Harlan County

April 29 at Harlan County

May 1 Leslie County

May 3 vs North Bullitt (at Letcher Central)

May 5 Letcher Central

May 9 Knott Central

May 10 Williamsburg

May 12 at South Laurel

May 13 Lynn Camp

May 14 at Perry Central