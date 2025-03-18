Bears starting over in ’25 after last year’s disappointing finish Published 9:57 am Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By John Henson

Sports Writer

Not every goal in sports becomes reality.

With a senior-dominated squad that had improved from 10 wins in 2022 to 17 in 2024 and the first winning record in eight seasons, last year’s Harlan County Black Bears expected to end a 10-year drought between 52nd District titles and reach the 20-win mark.

It didn’t work out as they had hoped. Even though they posted a second straight winning mark at 16-15, the Black Bears struggled with inconsistency down the stretch and fell 11-3 to Harlan in the first round of the 52nd District Tournament and missed the regional tournament for only the second time in school history.

Coming off that disappointment, coach Scotty Bailey and a much younger squad from a year ago went back to work without the expectations that had followed them all of last season.

“It’s all new to me and them with only two kids back with a lot of experience,” he said. “Those seniors helped me build and turn it around with two winning seasons. I love those seniors from last year and appreciate all they did in three years, but this new season brings new guys, and I’m really excited for that.”

After graduating a five-man senior class last May, the Bears come back with only two in 2025 with shortstop-pitcher Alex Creech and second baseman Aiden Craig taking over leadership roles. Creech is the most experienced of the Bears in his fifth varsity season. He was second on the team last year with 30 hits and posted an average of .309 with 23 RBI.

“He’s Mr. Smooth. He’s smooth at everything he does,” Bailey said. “He was really beat up last year and got to the point he was hurting all the time. He was great in the weight room this year and led us there. He is bigger and stronger. He is also teaching our younger guys, and he takes them to the side and works with some of them. I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

Craig was one of the team’s best hitters a year ago with a .344 average and 22 hits while providing steady defense.

“He’s one of the most improved kids I’ve seen from his freshman to senior year,” Bailey said. “He came in as a catcher and came to me one day and said he wanted to move to second. He put a lot of time in and has become one of our better fielders. He’s also one of our best base runners and our best bunters. He and Alex have both become great leaders.”

Gunner Burkhart, a junior, is back at third base.

“He’s gotten better, especially with his throws. He’s a tough kid who will take a ball off the chest. He’s also a vocal leader,” Bailey said. “I’m hoping for more consistency at the plate with Gunner and several others. He’s worked at it.”

Chance Sturgill, also a junior, could play several positions and was a part-time starter last year

“When Creech is on the mound, I will probably go with Aiden at short and Chance at second,” Bailey said. “He can help us at the plate as a DH or he can play second or third.”

Brennan Blevins, a junior, is also in contention for a starting job in the infield as he works to make the adjustment from basketball.

“He started a game as a freshman. He’s grown some, and he’s athletic. It just takes him a while getting back from basketball,” Bailey said. “He could end up starting somewhere if he can produce at the plate.”

First base has been up for grabs following the graduation of Will Cassim with sophomore Zayden Casolari and freshman Carson Clark, two of the Bears’ pitchers, expected to split time.

“We had a good offseason weight program and those guys both worked hard. They are a little bigger and stronger and both have slimmed down,” Bailey said. “I expect big things from both of them at first base and one on the mound.”

After four seasons with Isaac Kelly behind the plate, the Bears will have a new catcher in 2025 with junior DaShaun Smith expected to take over. Smith hit .273 last year in limited action while stealing six bases in seven attempts as a courtesy runner. Sophomore Gavvin Lloyd and freshman Kyllian Jackson provide depth.

“DaShaun has really bought into it. He looked good on offense and defense in our scrimmage,” Bailey said. “We want somebody back there who will move around and be active. He has a really good arm and is quick. He blocks the ball very well and has a good attitude.”

Brayden Morris, a freshman, is the new Bears’ new center fielder and leadoff hitter. Morris was the HCHS quarterback in the fall.

“He’s a strong kid who has always played outfield. I think we can have a four-year guy in center with Brayden, which is big for any team,” Bailey said. “I want to be strong up the middle, and he’s one of the fastest guys around. I hope he can hit leadoff where we can use his speed. He can make plays, and he wants to be here. He has a great attitude.”

Jesse Gilbert, a sophomore who made an impressive varsity debut last year, is back in left field. Gilbert hit .225 last year with a .225 average and recorded 16 hits while scoring 18 runs.

“He moved to the outfield last year and has turned Into a very good one. He made some big plays for us out there last year,” Bailey said. “I expect him to play a big role in offense for us this year as a 3 or 4 hitter. He had a very good season last year and did everything we asked.”

Right field is also open with sophomores Gunnar Johnson and Kayden Adams and junior Colston Boggs the leading candidates. Colby Shepherd will also see action in the outfield and as a base runner.

“Colston really put in the time and work. He just started playing baseball in the eighth grade. He just needs the experience,” Bailey said. “Gunnar has also put in the work. He just needs experience. He played some for us last year. Kayden is fast and athletic and baseball smart. He probably reads the ball off the bat as well as anyone we have. All of those guys have to get better at the plate.”

WIth Tristan Cooper now pitching at Transylvania, the Bears will go from having two aces to only one in 2025 with Creech back after posting a 5-1 mark last year with a 2.30 earned run average and 48 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings. Creech was 6-1 in 2023 with a 3.36 earned run average along with 70 strikeouts and only 22 walks in 56 1/3 innings.

“I think he’s one of the best players in the region. He hits well and fields. He’s underestimated as a pitcher. Nothing ever gets to him, and he has that swagger you can’t teach,” Bailey. “He’s smart, throws strikes and knows how to work the count. He can beat anybody in the region on the mound. When he’s on the mound, I think we can beat anybody. His arm has felt good, and I am looking forward to see what he can do on the mound.”

Gilbert posted a 4-2 record as a freshman with a 4.12 earned run average and 33 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings. Casolari was used primarily in relief last year with a 3.87 earned run average and four saves. Both will play bigger roles this year.

“GIbby had a really good freshman season and beat some good teams and got some valuable experience. He will get quite a bit of work on the mound this year,” Baileys said. “Zayden has that loopy curveball and locates really well. He and Gibby complement each other really well.”

Clark pitched in three games last season and is expected to see extensive action out of the bullpen this season.

“He is a pitcher who locates. He had two three-pitch innings last year,” Bailey said. “He will get us ground balls and pop ups, and we have to make the plays behind him. He’s not a seven-inning guy, but he may pitch just about every game.”

Aiden Lewis, a junior, will also see action on the mound, along with Johnson and Boggs. Hayston Hensley, a freshman lefty, provides depth, along with sophomore Colby Shepherd, who also serves as the team’s primary base runner.

After Middlesboro and HCHS dominated the district for much of the last decade, Harlan knocked off Bell County last year in the district finals. The Dragons and Bobcats appear to be the early favorites this spring.

Bailey likes the chemistry and work ethic he’s seen in the preseason and is excited about the possibilities

“The camaraderie we have is the best I’ve seen,” he said. “We have 12 or 13 guys who can help us this year. They have come in and worked. I don’t know what to expect, but I’m excited to see what they do because of how much work they’ve put into it. These young guys bring a lot of energy. They are buying into the season, and I love it. There is no pressure this year since no one expects us to win. I’m as excited for this season as any season since I started.”

HCHS schedule

March 20 Knox Central

March 21 Clay County

March 24 at Shelby Valley

March 25 McCreary Central at Whitley County

March 27 at South Laurel

March 28 Lee, Va.

March 31 Hazard

April 2 at Williamsburg

April 4 Rockcastle County

April 7 Southwestern

April 11 at Cherokee, Tenn. (DH)

April 12 at Chuckey Oak, Tenn.

April 12 at North Greene, Tenn.

April 12 vs Karns, Tenn.

April 14 Middlesboro

April 15 at Middlesboro

April 19 at Clay County

April 21 Bell County

April 22 at Bell County

April 24 South Laurel

April 28 at Harlan

April 29 Harlan

May 1 at Whitley County

May 2 Shelby Valley

May 6 at Letcher Central

May 10 at Knox Central

May 12 at North Laurel

May 16 North Laurel