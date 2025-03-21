Flood assistance deadline set for April Published 7:49 am Friday, March 21, 2025

If you were affected by the February severe storms and flooding and your pre-disaster primary residence was located in Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Harlan, Johnson, Knott, Lee, Letcher, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike or Simpson counties, you may be eligible for Displacement Assistance.

​​​​​​​Displacement Assistance

Displacement Assistance is money to help with immediate housing needs if you cannot live in your home after the flooding. This money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or for other options while you look for temporary housing.

Displacement Assistance is a one-time payment. If you have used your Displacement Assistance and you still have housing needs, call FEMA at 800-621-3362 or visit a Disaster Recovery Center for other forms of assistance.How To Apply

You can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app, visit a Disaster Recovery Center or call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

The deadline to apply for federal assistance is April 25.

For an accessible video on how to apply for FEMA assistance, go to youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.

For more information about Kentucky flooding recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4860. Follow the FEMA Region 4 X account at x.com/femaregion4.