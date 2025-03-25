Chamber of Commerce holds first evening meeting Published 8:08 am Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Harlan County Chamber of Commerce held their first evening meeting on March, 17, on the Harlan Campus of Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College.

According to a press release, the evening meetings are intended to allow those who cannot attend the regular lunchtime meeting a chance to participate in the Chamber.

Chamber President Brandon Pennington began the meeting welcoming those new to the Chamber and regular members alike.

Email newsletter signup

“We wanted to do an evening meeting to open up attendance to the Chamber meeting to businesses and individuals who cannot make it to the lunchtime meeting. It’s important to us that all voices in the business community are heard and valued,” Pennington said.

Following a review of the minutes from the previous meeting, Pennington mentioned ongoing initiatives including the Chamber’s Monthly Speaker Series, planned listening sessions and a membership survey. He also pointed out Chamber members have the option of a free headshot photo on March, 28, from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. The photo opportunity will take place at the Harlan Center.

Michael Scott, of One Harlan County, provided a workshop aimed at helping small businesses improve their marketing methods. Scott included tips on actions businesses can implement quickly.

Chamber Legislative Committee Chair Laura Adkisson provided the Chamber with an update on legislation impacting the small business community.

“In addition to the focus on new business opportunities, committee chairs provided updates on various fronts including economic development, membership drives, and publicity initiatives, all contributing to the overall vibrancy of the Chamber’s activities,” states the release. “As the meeting concluded, Pennington expressed his gratitude for the active participation and engagement of everyone present, reiterating the Chamber’s commitment to fostering a stronger, more inclusive business environment in Harlan County.”

For more information, visit: www.harlancountychamber.com.