Man charged with drug possession Published 8:55 am Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Harlan County man is facing charges including methamphetamine possession after allegedly being found in possession of the substance following a traffic stop.

Emelio Hernandez, 22, of Harlan, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Rich on March 21.

According to a press release, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies Rich and Kevin Davis performed a traffic stop near the Lawnvale community. Investigation determined the driver, Hernandez, had multiple active warrants for failure to appear. A search incident to arrest located suspected methamphetamine.

Email newsletter signup

Hernandez was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Sub-header: In other police activity: