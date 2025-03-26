Man charged with drug possession
Published 8:55 am Wednesday, March 26, 2025
|
A Harlan County man is facing charges including methamphetamine possession after allegedly being found in possession of the substance following a traffic stop.
Emelio Hernandez, 22, of Harlan, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Rich on March 21.
According to a press release, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies Rich and Kevin Davis performed a traffic stop near the Lawnvale community. Investigation determined the driver, Hernandez, had multiple active warrants for failure to appear. A search incident to arrest located suspected methamphetamine.
Hernandez was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.
Sub-header: In other police activity:
- William Lucas, 43, of Wallins, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office (HCS0) on March 21. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession of marijuana, and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license. Lucas was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Joshua Shanks, 45, of Evarts, was arrested by the HCSO on March 17. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (two counts), second-degree possession of a controlled substance, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, careless driving, and driving on a DUI suspended license. Shanks was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Eric Farmer, 48, of Evarts, was arrested by the Harlan City Police Department on March 22. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Farmer was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Marquise Long, 23, of Cumberland, was arrested by the Lynch City Police Department on March, 20. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking under $10,000 and second-degree criminal trespassing. Long was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.