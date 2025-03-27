Crash damages coal miner memorial Published 11:21 am Thursday, March 27, 2025

An early morning one-vehicle crash caused damage to the Coal Miner Memorial monument on the Harlan County Courthouse lawn on Thursday.

According to Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley, who addressed the incident via social media, the incident may have been the result of a medical emergency.

“An elderly man from out of town is believed to have experienced a medical emergency which resulted in the man driving his vehicle through the historic coal monument at the corner of Central and First Streets in downtown Harlan,” Mosley stated. “The vehicle came to rest just feet from the Coal Miner Memorial monument area.”

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a medical facility. His condition is unknown at this time. The individual’s name has not been released.

“I appreciate the first responders and those who rendered aid in this situation early this morning,” Mosley said.

Mosley noted crews worked to clean up the area, and the damage to the coal monument will be assessed.

“It’s my sincere hope that we can restore this piece of Harlan County history in some way,” Mosley said. “Much time and energy has been spent to beautify this historic wall and area of the courthouse grounds in recent years.”