James Henry Helton, TSGT, USAF, Retired. Affectionately known as Jim to those who knew him, passed away on the 19th of March 2025 in El Paso, Texas with his bride Tina (Maria) of 65 years by his side, after grappling with prolonged health issues. Jim was born on May 25, 1937, in Three Point, Harlan County, Kentucky, to parents Mary Duff and Elmer Helton, who preceded him in death. He is also predeceased by his brother William and sisters Martha, Gilda, Kay and grandson Nicky. He is survived by his brother David and wife Becky, and sisters Elloise and husband Dennis, Penny and husband Joe, and Jenny and husband Mitch. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Maria (Tina) Helton, and five sons: Isidrio Arriaga and wife Rosie, James Jr., Tony & wife Norma, Bob & wife Jenny, and son Harlan, along with Grandsons Michael Arriaga, Dan Elliot, Tony Helton, Michael Helton, Jarrett Helton, Jacob Helton, Jonah Helton and Joey Helton and Granddaughters Veronica Arriaga and Jesse Helton as well as nine great grandchildren. His life was a testament to service, family, and an enduring love of sports. A proud military veteran, Jim dedicated 21 years of his life in service to his country in the United States Air Force, retiring as a Technical Sergeant. He entered the service at the age of 15 to help support his family back in the hills of Kentucky. During his time in the military, he proudly served his country in Vietnam, receiving the Purple Heart. His love for his country was unparalleled. He took immense pride in raising his sons, offering each of them the strong foundation of patriotism, courage, and the quick-witted humor that so defined his own character. Through shared laughs and spirited conversations, Jim instilled in his family the values of hard work, integrity, intelligence, courage and love of country, which will continue to guide them. Jim’s pursuit of knowledge lasted a lifetime. He was always reading and learning. He combined this pursuit with a distinguished work history, most notably marked by his time in the U.S. Air Force and the bonds he formed with fellow service members and veterans all over the world. His dedication to his country and fellow service men and women was unwavering, and he was well-respected among his peers. Jim’s interests outside of work and family were passionately rooted in sports. An ardent supporter of the “Los Angeles Dodgers”, he rarely missed watching a game and enjoyed discussing the team’s exploits. Despite his affinity for baseball, his heart also belonged to basketball, cheering fervently for his beloved Kentucky Wildcats. And in the fall, football caught his attention, with weekends often spent reveling in the excitement of the game. Those who knew him will remember Jim as the centerpiece of any gathering, bringing laughter and wisdom in equal measure. He was famous among friends and family for his quick wit and the warmth that he brought to the room. Ornery but lovable, his humor, intelligence, and bravery shone through everything he did, leaving a legacy that will not soon be forgotten. In many ways, Jim embodied the virtues of resilience and courage that Ernest Hemingway described: “But man is not made for defeat. A man can be destroyed but not defeated.” In life’s challenging moments, Jim showed that while the human spirit may face adversity, it remains unconquered. He was tenacious and fought the good fight. He was a tough as nails Kentucky boy from the hills of Harlan County. We bid farewell to a remarkable man – a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother, a proud veteran, and a compassionate friend. He never met a stranger and could talk with anyone. James Henry Helton’s story of service, both at home and to his country, coupled with his unwavering spirit, will continue to inspire all who had the honor of knowing him. A public viewing will be held April 1st which will be followed by a service and burial at the VA Cemetery on Fort Bliss on April 2nd to honor and celebrate the remarkable life of James Henry Helton. His legacy will remain in the stories shared among those who loved him and the indelible mark he’s left behind. Jim’s journey through life serves as a reminder of the laughter, strength, and passion that one person can bring into the lives of so many. He will be deeply missed, but his spirit will continue to live on through his family, friends, and all the lives he touched. Homeward Bound!