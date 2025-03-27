Lady Dragons’ ride six-run sixth to comeback victory over Mboro Published 8:13 pm Thursday, March 27, 2025

A six-run sixth inning capped a comeback as Harlan rallied from a 5-1 deficit after three innings to win 9-6 on Thursday over visiting Middlesboro.

Senior catcher Addison Jackson led the 4-1 Lady Dragons with a home and double for two RBI. Ella Farley drove in three runs with three hits out of the leadoff spot. Abbi Fields added two hits. Ella Lisenbee, Ava Nunez, Gracie Hensley and Addison Campbell contributed one hit each,.

Jordyn Smith settled down after some early troubles to record the win as she gave up six runs (two earned) on 12 hits with six strikeouts and one walk.

Kenna Lawson had three hits to lead the Middlesboro offense. Abby Jackson had a triple and single. Alexis Ingram, Addison Lucas and Jenna Baker added one double each. Abney Allen, Lily Partin, Karlie Johnson and Keevi Betts added one single each.

Lawson gave up six runs (three earned) on nine hits with one strikeout and one walk in 5 2/3 innings. Lily Partin allowed three runs on two hits with one walk as she recorded the final out.

Harlan (4-1) plays at Barbourville on Friday. Middlesboro (2-5) travels to Clay County on Monday.

Middlesboro 113 000 1 — 6. 12. 2

Harlan 010 026 x — 9. 11. 4

Kenna Lawson, Lauren Partin and Ingram; Smith and Jackson. WP — Smith (4-1). LP — Lawson.