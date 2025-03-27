Spring Cleanup Month in Harlan County Published 8:49 am Thursday, March 27, 2025

Harlan County’s Lakis Mavinidis Spring Cleanup is underway and will continue through the end of March and throughout the month of April. Named for long-time Harlan County employee Lakis Mavinidis, the annual event began on Monday, March, 24.

According to Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley’s social media account, each of Harlan County’s five districts will have a dedicated week during which rolloff boxes will be placed throughout the community to collect refuse.

District 1 began March 24 and runs through March 30. Disposal locations include the Recycling Center at Baxter, the crossroads at Putney, and the Bledsoe Fire Department.

District 2 will have disposal locations available beginning March 31, until April 6. Disposal locations for District 2 will be the Evarts City Lot next to Save a Lot, and Coxton Park.

April 7, until April 13, will be the week for District 3. The Disposal location for District 3 will be the former Cumberland High School parking lot.

District 4 will have disposal locations available from April 14, until April 20. Disposal locations will include the Junction of KY 3001 and KY 1137 as well as the junction of KY 72 and KY 1216 in the Pansy community.

District 5 will have disposal locations available during the last week of the Spring Cleanup running from April 20, until April 27. Disposal locations for District 5 will be the Loyall City Hall Parking Lot, the junction of KY 219 and Terry’s Fork in the Wallins area, and the Pathfork Community Park.

Residents may also schedule a pickup time for large items by contacting the Harlan County Recycling Center at 606-573-9423 or by calling the Harlan County Road Department at 606-573-6536. Items can also be disposed of at the transfer station located at 960 S US 119 in Baxter. Call 606-573-1230 for assistance.