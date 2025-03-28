Adams pitches no-hitter as HC defeats Bell in district opener Published 3:42 pm Friday, March 28, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Despite suffering two losses against good teams to start the 2025 season, Harlan County sophomore left-hander Alexis Adams had been good in both outings.

She went from good to unhittable Thursday in her third outing of the season, tossing a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts and one walk as the Lady Bears blanked visiting Bell County 7-0 in their district opener.

Madison Blair led the HCHS offense with three hits in four at bats. Braylen Gilley added a double. D’Anna Cook, Halanah Shepherd, Jade Burton and Aly Sherman contributed one hit each. Burton drove in two runs while Gilley scored two.

“I was very happy to see Lexi come in tonight with a shut out performance against Bell,” Harlan County coach Shelby Burton said. “Lexi has shown a lot of growth and maturity to start this season. She was given two big pitching assignments to start the year against South Laurel and Rockcastle. She stepped up to the challenge.”

The 3-2 Lady Bears play host to Whitley County on Friday. The 1-3 Lady Cats play at Powell County on Friday.