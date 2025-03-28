Jarvis provides spark as Montgomery overcomes Davidson’s monster night Published 9:29 pm Friday, March 28, 2025

By John Henson

Sp0rts Writer

LEXINGTON — Montgomery County coach Jason Mays admits he’s sometimes too tough on sophomore guard Tyce Jarvis.

He tried a different approach Friday when Jarvis was held scoreless in the first half of the Indians’ state tournament game against North Laurel.

“I didn’t say anything to him,” Mays said in the postgame press conference after Montgomery held off North Laurel 69-66.

Silence, in this case, was golden as Jarvis exploded in the third quarter with 11 points in a 16-5 run that turned a three-point deficit into an eight-point lead.

“He responded like a champion,” Mays said. “I’m really proud of him.”

Jarvis started the run with back-to-back dunks off turnovers, then added two three-point plays as the Montgomery lead grew to 52-44.

“That was a pivotal part of the game,” Mays said.

“I feel like I have to be a difference maker,” said Jarvis, who finished with 16 points.

Senior guard Cayden Reed led the Indians with 29 points, including eight of eight at the line and a crucial steal in the closing seconds to clinch the win.

“I trust my instincts,” said Reed of his strip of the ball from North Laurel star Reece Davidson, who kept the Jaguars in the game with a 41-point, 10-rebound night.

Davidson followed his 36-point performance against Breathitt County on Thursday with an even bigger game in the quarterfinals. The junior forward established himself as one of the state’s top players for 2026 with his clutch play in the postseason.

“A star was born this week in Reece,” said North Laurel coach Nate Valentine. “It was an unbelievable performance by him. Reece is an elite player, and he’s trending upward.”

Mays was in complete agreement.

“Jiminy Christmas. That kid can play,” said the Montgomery coach. “He’s a beast. He’s a heck of a player and plays for a heck of a coach and comes from a great family.”

The Jaguars shot 61 percent from the field but struggled to overcome 19 turnovers.

“You have to give Montgomery County credit,” Valentine said. “You can’t turn the ball over 19 times and have a chance to win. But these guys have nothing to hang their heads about. We’re blessed to be in this position.”

Montgomery had a 67-61 lead with 33 seconds left after two Reed free throws, but Davidson brought North back with a 3, then a layup off a turnover. Two more Reed free throws pushed the lead to three with 6.5 seconds left, then Reed came up with the game-clinching steal.

———

Montgomery County (69) — Tyce Jarvis 14, Cayden Reed 29, Luke Fawns 17, Gentry Dawson 0, Andrew Terry 3, Ethan Dunn 6, Dane Klute 0.

North Laurel (66) — Cooper Elza 4, Jordan Rawlings 4, Kole Jervis 9, Reece Davidson 41, R.J. Noble 6, Cam Anderson 0, Corey Cunagin 2, Brayden Hampton 0.

Montgomery County 18 13 21 17 — 69

North Laurel 17 17 16 16 — 66