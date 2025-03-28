Tourism board hears event updates Published 8:43 am Friday, March 28, 2025

During a recent meeting of the Harlan Tourist and Convention Commission, which took place at the Historic Harlan Museum’s Board Room, Executive Director Brandon Pennington and Downtown Development & Event Coordinator Laura Adkisson provided updates on a range of initiatives, showcasing the commission’s continued investment in tourism, community events, and economic development.

With more programs and events being added to Harlan’s calendar, expenses have naturally increased, but the return has been clear in terms of community engagement and business impact. The commission’s accountant, Amy Miller, CPA, cited strong financial standing, noting that while expenses are higher due to expanded programming, the investment is translating into tangible results for the community.

“We’ve been intentionally growing our programming to offer more experiences for locals and visitors alike,” Pennington said. “That means investing more in events, but the return is clear—people are showing up, and businesses are benefitting.”

One of the most successful initiatives has been #HarlanChowsDown, a campaign encouraging residents to support local restaurants. The most recent #HarlanChowsDown event took place on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, and saw strong participation.

“We’ve seen real numbers to back up the success of this program,” Pennington said. “One restaurant told us they sold 25 more meals this year than last, another said they were at or above last year’s numbers, and one local restaurant reported a 40% increase in sales compared to last year. It’s proof that when we create fun, community-driven ways to support local businesses, people show up.”

As part of Harlan’s downtown initiatives, Adkisson highlighted the Lucky to Be in Harlan campaign during St. Patrick’s Day, which encouraged people to visit local stores and restaurants. The initiative saw strong participation, with over 400 entries. “We want people to see why they’re lucky to be in Harlan,” she said. “Downtown has become more than a place to visit—it’s a place to stay, shop, and be part of a thriving community.”

Another new event that saw great success was the Pot O’ Gold Party, a family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day celebration held on March 17, 2025, at the Harlan Center. The event brought in around 375 attendees and was designed as a completely free experience for kids and families. It featured free concessions, games, inflatables, and community partners providing information, including the Harlan Public Library, the Boys and Girls Club, and Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation. The event also hosted a Best Dressed Leprechaun contest and a Best Shamrock Hat contest, adding to the festive spirit.

“It was incredible to see so many families come out and enjoy an event that was all about giving back to the community,” Pennington said.

Tourism was also represented on a statewide level at Destination Frankfort, where Pennington was invited to introduce Governor Andy Beshear before his address to the Kentucky Travel Industry Association (KTIA). The event, which brings together tourism leaders from across the state, focused on legislative priorities and tourism advocacy.

“It was an honor to introduce the governor and represent Harlan at such an important gathering,” Pennington said.

Construction at the Historic Harlan Museum is nearing completion, with boardroom updates finished and exhibit installations beginning soon. While Museum Director Bronwyn Haynes was unable to attend the meeting due to illness, Pennington presented updates on her behalf, ensuring continued visibility for the museum’s progress. The museum recently hosted its first official event, a discussion on Silas Harlan led by Richard Haynes on February 22, 2025, offering attendees a deeper look at the town’s namesake.

“This was just the beginning,” Pennington noted. “We’re eager to see the museum grow as a cultural and historical anchor for Harlan.”

A major development discussed at the meeting was the push for Eastern Kentucky’s film industry through a regional initiative known as FILM EKY. With Senate Bill 1, Kentucky is set to establish a dedicated state film office and director, a move that Pennington sees as a game-changer.

“For years, Eastern Kentucky has lacked a formal film commission, despite having some of the most cinematic landscapes in the country,” he said. “With SB1 and the creation of FILM EKY, we’re building the infrastructure to bring more productions to our entire region, which means more jobs, more tourism, and more opportunities for communities across Eastern Kentucky. We are fortunate to have dedicated partners like Manchester Tourism and their director, Tim Parks, to collaborate with on such an important project.”

Steps have already been taken to solidify FILM EKY, including purchasing a website and creating a logo. With growing interest in film projects in the region, Eastern Kentucky is positioning itself as a major player in Kentucky’s cinematic future.

Looking ahead, the commission remains committed to delivering unique experiences and economic opportunities for the region. From upcoming events like Harlan’s Amazing Race on Saturday, March 29, 2025, to the return of the Louisville Orchestra in 2025, the calendar is filled with reasons to visit Harlan.

“We’re creating more than just events—we’re building a sense of place,” said Pennington. “Every initiative, every program, every partnership is about making Harlan a destination where people want to be, time and time again.”