Boys and Girls Clubs in Harlan

Harlan County has seen a fast growth rate for the Boys and Girls Clubs in the area, going from nonexistent in the area just a couple decades ago to having multiple facilities including the Cawood Ledford Boys and Girls Club located in Fairview just across the river from Harlan High School.

Kateena Haynes, CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Appalachia, has been instrumental in the operation since very near the beginning. The Cawood Ledford facility in Harlan was the first Boys and Girls Club in the county.

“I have been here since shortly after it was founded,” Haynes said. “It was chartered in 2003, and I started in 2004.”

According to Haynes, the origins of the endeavor centered around youth sports.

“Back in 2001, there were some concerned parents in Harlan County who really wanted to give their kids sports opportunities,” Haynes remembered. “So, Harlan County Youth Sports started. It was just different sports leagues. Soon, these parents saw there was a need much greater than just sports.”

According to Haynes, the aim began to be providing children with a safe place to go along with staff they could look up to.

“They originally looked into a YMCA, but for whatever reason that didn’t work out,” Haynes said. “Then they reached out to Boys and Girls Clubs of America, and that’s how it all got started.”

Haynes explained the requirements included having a CEO, a two year budget in the bank, and a board of directors in order to be granted a charter from the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. She added while other places would have required about two years to put all that together, Harlan was ready within six months to apply for a charter.

“So, Boys and Girls Clubs of America allowed us to have a charter in a rural area,” Haynes said. “That was kind of unheard of at the time, especially in areas as rural as Harlan.”

Harlan County had one club, the Cawood Ledford Boys and Girls Club, for many years.

“It had different locations,” Haynes said. “We were originally at the old Loyall Elementary School, and then we had a storefront property on Central Street in downtown Harlan. We were there while we raised funds to build our current building.”

The Cawood Ledford Boys and Girls Club facility was constructed in the Fairview community in 2007.

These days, the Boys of Girls Clubs of Appalachia has many programs and locations to serve the children of Harlan County and beyond.

“Right now, we offer after school programming every day after school until 6 p.m.,” Haynes said. “We have teen only hours at our Cawood Ledford Club on Tuesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. We do a lot of programs in the schools because we realized not every child can make it to the Cawood Ledford Boys and Girls Club, even though we do have buses running from all over the county. We do realize some kids may have trouble getting transportation home, so we have programs in the schools as well.”

The organization also provides sports leagues including volleyball, indoor soccer and basketball.

“We also have summer camps,” Haynes said. “Each year we have camps that run in the summer from at least 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and at the Cawood Ledford Club it’s from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m…we do comprehensive enrichment camps, each camp has a different theme. Being open all day allows us to have special guests come in, take field trips, and do a lot of fun things we don’t get to do during our afterschool program.”

The afterschool program is still the primary focus for the Boys and Girls Clubs.

“Kids come here every day from all over the county,” Haynes explained. “The kids come in and they get fed, that’s the first thing we do is make sure they get a hot, nutritious meal. Then we do a program called Power Hour, which is homework help. Then the rest of the day consists of different activities. We do nationally recognized programs…we have a financial literacy program, we have a fine arts program, computer software programs, those different programs run at different times throughout the year.”

Haynes emphasized the core aim of the Boys and Girls Club is to make sure the children are fed and that their homework is done.

The future looks bright for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Appalachia, although Haynes noted there is currently some uncertainty with nonprofit organizations.

“We currently have five school-based sights and two traditional clubs,” Haynes said. “We have the Cawood Ledford Club in Harlan, and we have the Union Commonwealth University Club in Barbourville.”

She pointed out that the Barbourville facility was opened in 2017.

“At that point, we realized we’re not just in Harlan County, we need a name that reflects what we’re doing and who we are,” Haynes said. “So, we went from the Harlan County Boys and Girls Club to Boys and Girls Clubs of Appalachia.”

Haynes explained in addition to the Cawood Ledford Boys and Girls Club and three addition school-based club locations in Harlan County, there are currently two sights in Letcher County, and they are looking at a possible total of 12 club sights before the end of 2026.

“We currently are in Harlan County, Letcher County, and Knox County,” Haynes said. “We’re looking at opening in Perry County and Bell County.”

Haynes added the community has provided much needed support.

“Our growth and success would not be possible without a very supportive community,” Haynes said. “As we continue to grow, we can’t afford to lose that support, that’s what got us where we are now. I want to thank the community for everything they’ve given us, whether it’s our radio auction or annual dinner, we just get support from people, however they can give it. Everyone helps out, and it’s greatly appreciated.”

For more information or to donate or volunteer, contact the Boys and Girls Clubs of Appalachia at 606-573-0960.