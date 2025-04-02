From The Sidelines: Jaguars in position for another repeat in 2026 with four starters back Published 10:25 am Wednesday, April 2, 2025

By John Henson

Sports Writer

After back-to-back 13th Region titles in 2022 and 2023, the North Laurel Jaguars will be in position to repeat that feat next winter after a somewhat surprising run to this year’s championship. North entered the 2024-2025 season ranked anywhere from fifth to seventh in the region after a 17-16 campaign last year but got better as the season progressed and reeled off wins over Corbin, Harlan County and South Laurel to capture their third regional title in four years. After picking the eventual champion in this space for three straight years, I missed last season as South fell in the finals.

With four starters back, North should enter the 2026 season as the favorite even though Bell County and Corbin will also bring back veteran teams in what should be another strong field in the 13th Region. I look for a three-team race, but you can’t rule out some of the traditional powers rebuilding quickly and making a run or younger squads like Knox Central and Whitley County joining the favorites as they gain experience.

It’s time for my annual look back at the best of the season that just ended and a look ahead to what you can expect next year.

All Region Team

First team

Sawyer Thompson, Pineville

Maddox Huff, Harlan County

Blake Burnett, Bell County

Reece Davidson, North Laurel

Jordan Mabe, South Laurel

Second team

Ryder Akins, Corbin

Grayson Burton, Knox Central

Reggie Cottrell, Harlan County

Adon Grubb, Clay County

Ethan Buell, Bell County

Third team

Colton Rawlings, South Laurel

Cameron Hall, Bell County

Ashton Moser, Pineville

Eli Pietrowski, Corbin

Jaycee Carter, Harlan County

Fourth team

Cooper Elza, North Laurel

Jeremiah Beck, Pineville

Kole Jervis, North Laurel

Josh Steele, South Laurel

Keagan Ward, Jackson County

Top juniors

Reece Davidson, North Laurel

Blake Burnett, Bell County

Reggie Cottrell, Harlan County

Eli Pietrowski, Corbin

Aiden Wagers, Clay County

Top sophomores

Ethan Buell, Bell County

Adon Grubb, Clay County

Evan Ellis, Corbin

Trent Cole, Harlan County

Cooper Elza, North Laurel

Top freshmen

Grayson Burton, Knox Central

Ryder Akins, Corbin

Bryson Mahan, Whitley County

Dawson Farmer, Corbin

Corey Cunagin, North Laurel

2025-2026 rankings (players listed by grade for next season)

1. North Laurel — Following something of a mediocre season in 2024 after losing Mr. Basketball Reed Sheppard and three other starters to graduation, the Jaguars bounced back in a big way this past season and closed strong, including the first state tournament win in school history. Four starters return from that squad, led by 6-8 senior forward Reece Davidson (20.6 points per game last year, 9.4 rebounds per game) after putting on quite a shot at the Sweet Sixteen with 41 points in the quarterfinals against Montgomery County. Junior guard Cooper Elza (6.6, 3.3) and senior guard Jordan Rawlings 10.1, 3.2) and 6-4 junior forward R.J. Noble (7.9, 4.0) also return. Junior guard Cam Anderson and 6-4 sophomore forward Corey Cunagin (3.8, 2.7) were also key contributors.

2. Bell County (26-7) — One of the region’s top teams all year despite having only one senior, the Bobcats faded down the stretch with a loss to Harlan County in the 52nd District finals and a loss to South Laurel in the first round of the regional. Bell will be in position for its first regional title since 2011 with a veteran squad returning led by senior guard Blake Burnett (17.6, 6.9) and 6-5 junior forward Ethan Buell (17.6, 5.5), as well as senior forward Cayden Huff (6.9, 4.7) and junior guard Jaxon Thomas (7.5). Freshman guard Braxton Ferguson (4.7, 2.4) will likely round out the lineup with 6-5 sophomore center Kenton Brock (2.8) and sophomore guard Kaleb Cornett (3.4) in reserve.

3. Corbin (19-11) — After a regional runner-up finish the previous year, the Redhounds went through something of an up-and-down campaign after losing three starters to graduation while searching for the right chemistry after adding a couple of talented transfers. Corbin will bring back a team capable of winning the region with junior guard Evan Ellis (15.6, 4.2), sophomore guards Ryder Akins (18.6, 7.1) and Dawson Farmer (9.3, 6.2), senior forward Eli Pietrowski (10.7, 9.3) and senior guard Lucas Brittain (3.9).

4. Knox Central (22-8) — The Panthers matched their win total from a year ago despite featuring one of the region’s youngest lineups with only two seniors in the rotation. Grayson Burton (21.1, 5.9) heads into his third year as a starter as one of the state’s top sophomores. Junior forward Nathan Dunn (5.5, 5.3), at 6-2, and sophomore forward Hayden Melton (8.2, 10.5), at 6-3, are also returning starters. Sophomore guard Evan Hubbard (7.8, 2.4) and seniors Evan Taylor (6.8) and Christian Bargo (4.4, 3.7) are also back

5. Whitley County (19-11) — The Colonels basically started over last fall with heavy graduation losses and the transfer of leading scorer Evan Ellis to Corbin but managed to remain competitive with only one less win than a year earlier when Whitley had a senior-dominated squad. Coach Eric Swords placed several freshmen in big roles, led by Bryson Mahan (16.7, 4.5), Riley Fuson (14.9, 3.5) and Levi Jackson (7.6). Senior guard Shane Parker (5.6, 3.2) also returns, along with senior guard Henry Bowling (13.2, 3.1), who gained his eligibility midway through the year after a transfer from Williamsburg. Junior guard Tucker Hale (2.5) was a top reserve last year, along with 6-3 senior Garrett Sharp (5.7, 2.2) and 6-4 junior Jase Meadors.

6. Clay County (21-8) — After losing their post players to graduation in 2024, the Tigers lose three starting guards from a five-man senior class this year and will rebuild around 6-4 junior forward Adon Grubb (12.1, 9.8) and 6-1 senior center Aiden Wagers (11.9, 7.0). Senior guards Jay Nicholson (2.6, 2.6) and Isaiah Bundy (3.2, 2.1) and junior guard Brody Hooker (2.3) could round out the lineup.

7. Harlan County (25-9) — The Black Bears will graduate an all-stater and region player of the year for the second straight season with Maddox Huff moving on to East Tennessee State following Trent Noah going to Kentucky last season. Guard Brody Napier and center Jaycee Carter also move on, leaving senior guard Reggie Cottrell (9.3, 5.5) as the only starter still around from the state runner-up squad in 2024. Junior point guard Trent Cole (9.3, 2.2) is a returning starter from the 2025 squad and both will have to take on bigger roles in 2026, along with senior guard Brennan Blevins (2.5), last year’s sixth man, and sophomore guard Brady Smith, who played a big role down the stretch. The other starting jobs are up for grabs with juniors Cole Cornett, Landon Brock, Bryson Bryant and Brady Freeman returning, along with sophomore guards Kaden Jones and Hayden Grace and sophomore center Tucker Curtis.

8. South Laurel (25-9) — After missing their best shot at a regional title since last winning in 2016, the Cardinals and coach Jeff Davis will have to replace four starters. Senior forward Kaiden McQueen (5.6, 4.2), at 6-6, is back to lead next year’s squad. Several reserves will likely move into bigger roles, including senior guards Garrison Brown (2.7), Blaine Baker (2.4) and Landon Howard (2.1) and sophomore guard Kaden Taylor (2.5) . Joe Smith, a 6-6 junior from North Laurel, should also help after sitting out of varsity action last year.

9. Oneida Baptist (15-14) — Led by sophomore guards Jacob Rogers (15.2, 3.0) and Skyler Roberts (13.5, 2.5), the Mountaineers hope to find more consistency in 2026 and challenge for the regional All “A” crown. OBI will also have good size in the post with 6-5 senior Dennis Esmuede (9.8, 5.5) and 6-7 junior Tommy Branstutter (7.9, 5.6) returning. Freshman guard Aden Gregory (2.4) could round out the lineup, with sophomores Ryder Salmons and Mason Lockhart also in the picture.

10. Harlan (5-25) — As expected, the Dragons suffered through a brutal regular season with a starting lineup featuring four freshmen but showed signs of improvement in a loss to Harlan County in the 52nd District Tournament. Kobe Noe (9.7, 5.8) , a 6-3 sophomore center, had a big game in the district tourney and demonstrated the ability to score inside and outside. Sophomore guards Jaxson Perry (8.6, 4.3), Ethan Huff (7.1, 2.9) and Izack Saylor (12.6, 4.4) also return, along with Dylan Cox (8.2, 2.4), the only senior on the roster. Sophomore forwards Eli Noe and Braxton Rowe also showed signs of promise in both varsity and junior varsity games.

Best of the rest:

11. Jackson County — Parker Stewart, a former University of Indiana player who worked in player development and scouting with the Atlanta Hawks, takes over as coach with Greg Parrett stepping down after 14 years. The Generals lose post players Keagan Ward and Peyton Singleton and guard Braxton Clemons along with 40 points and over 20 rebounds. Sophomore guard Tansen Truett (4.4, 3.2) and sophomore guard Braxton Coyle (3.2) are returning starters. Sophomore guard Wyatt Gray (6.3, 3.0), freshman guard Tyler Sandlin (2.1) and senior guard Braylon Combs (4.0) are among the candidates to round out the lineup.

12. Pineville (22-10) — Coming off one of the best seasons in school history, including a trip to the regional semifinals, the Mountain Lions start over with 10 seniors graduating, including all five starters. Sophomore guard Preston Zachery (xxxx) started some games early in the season last year and will take on a much bigger role in 2026, along with freshmen Anderson Gentry and Noah Slone. Brady Hatmaker, a 6-4 junior center who transferred from Middlesboro, could take over at center.

13. Barbourville (17-13) — Senior forward Eathan Fisher (10.7, 5.4) and junior guard Chase Wilder (6.1, 3.4) are returning starters for the Tigers, who more than doubled their win total last year from the previous season. Sophomore guard Andre Simmons (4.6, 2.0) will also move into the lineup after playing a key reserve role in 2025.

14. Lynn Camp (7-22) — Senior guards Caleb Woods (7.3, 3.0) and Ethan Chaffin (14.1, 2.2) and freshman guard Conner Mabe (4.2, 3.5) are the returning starters for the Wildcats, who are looking for their third coach in three years. Junior guards Eiseen Mayo (3.6) and Ethan Curry could also big roles.

15. Williamsburg (17-10) — With five of their top six players graduating, the Jackets lose 53 points per game from a squad that has been one of the region’s top Class A teams the past couple of seasons. Sophomore guard Reece Hatcher (6.9, 3.0) is the only starter returning. Senior forward Peyton Hamilton (2.8, 2.9) and senior guard Jacob Taylor (2.6) were also key players last year, along with junior guard Chase Meddles (2.1).

16. Middlesboro (8-21) — Big graduation losses the previous season and transfer losses just before the season began spelled a rough year for the Jackets, who should be in position to improve in 2026 with four starters returning, led by senior guards Joseph Killion (13.1, 5.7), Aiden Larew (6.1, 5.4) and Mekhi Young (7.3). Sophomore guard Jacob Tinnell (9.8, 4.9) is also back.

17. Red Bird (0-23) — Winless a year ago, the Cardinals have nowhere to go but up. Senior guards Trevor Osborne and Daughson Whitehead and senior center Ashton Lewis should be among the team’s top players.