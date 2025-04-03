County School Board talks algebra Published 10:37 am Thursday, April 3, 2025

The Harlan County Board of Education discussed topics during a recent meeting including an algebra program for 8th graders and the status of the district’s Child Development Center.

Board Chairman Gary Farmer called the meeting to order, then called on Superintendent Brent Roark to bring the board up to speed on multiple matters.

Roark first provided a current employment report.

“We have six employments, seven resignations, one suspension without pay and one returned to work,” Roark said.

Roark talked about an Algebra program for 8th graders designed to give students who satisfactorily complete the program high school credit for Algebra 1.

“The first thing is an Algebra 1 program we’re doing for 8th graders,” Roark said. “I just wanted the board members to be informed of this.”

According to Roark, Greg Longworth agreed to assist with implementation of the program.

“We had him working in a Gear Up position,” Roark said. “I desperately needed him to step back in and fill some roles for us on higher level math at the high school and to help our elementary out with some things that were going on too.”

Roark expressed his appreciation for Longworth taking on the job.

“I would like for him tonight to tell us about this algebra program he’s started,” Roark said.

Longworth advised the board the algebra program allows 8th graders to supplement their existing algebra class and receive high school credit.

“To get the algebra 1 credit, they’ll have an exam they have to take to show they have learned the material,” Longworth said. “It has no effect on the 8th grade, the only thing it does is give them the opportunity when they get to high school to not have to take algebra 1.”

Longworth reported there are currently 49 students across the district involved in the program.

Roark mentioned other districts have been offering such programs for some time.

The Board passed a motion to award one hour of credit for Algebra 1 provided the student achieves a score of 80 percent on a final test.

Roark also mentioned the Child Development Center project.

“This is the most exciting thing we’ve been doing this year,” Roark said. “This is something we’ve worked on that’s been needed in this district for a long time.”

Roark added the Child Development Center’s room is ready to go.

“It’s a huge step forward for Harlan County Schools,” Roark said. “If you’ve not seen the room, it’s absolutely beautiful. Now we’ve just got to put everything else in place to go with it.”