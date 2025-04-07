County accepts bid on sewer project Published 8:22 am Monday, April 7, 2025

The Harlan County Fiscal Court discussed bids for the Wallins Phase 4 Sewer Extension project during a recent meeting.

Harlan County Judge-Executive reminded the court bids had been opened on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

“We did receive two bids for that project,” Mosley said. “One in the amount of $1,709,915 from Akins Excavating and another bid from Ash Mountain in the amount of $1,752,461.”

According to Mosley, the project is funded by multiple avenues, including a Community Development Block Grant, the Cleaner Water Grant Program, coal severance funds, and general funds.

“I will make you aware that I became concerned about the project recently,” Mosley said. “I received a letter from the mayor of Harlan who had sent me some correspondence related to delinquent sewage accounts by Black Mountain Utility District with the city of Harlan. Of course, out in the county, BMUD customers are billed for Harlan sewage through their BMUD bill.”

Mosley said the city of Harlan Mayor Joe Meadors sent a letter stating there had been ongoing delinquency in payment for sewer services provided by the city of Harlan.

“He said the city will be unable to expand services to any additional customers or begin any new projects with the Black Mountain Utility District,” Mosley said. “Given the fact we have this sewer project we’ve bid and were ready to award, I met with the Mayor and a couple of folks from BMUD week before last, and we have resolved the issue.”

Mosley told the magistrates the Wallins sewer project can move forward.

“We moved quickly to remedy the problem,” Mosley said. “It was a good discussion between the BMUD folks, I believe there has been some miscommunication that had occurred and it was a good time to revisit how that process works. The mayor has indicated he will not stop us from tying on the customers that will be a part of this Wallins Phase 5 project.”

Mosley recommended accepting the bid submitted by Akins Excavating. Akins Excavating’s bid was the lowest bid received.

Magistrate James Howard made a motion to accept the bid from Akins Excavating. Magistrate Paul Caldwell seconded the motion, which passed unanimously.

