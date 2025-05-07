Harlan County Schools chooses next superintendent Published 10:19 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Harlan County Board of Education named Brett Johnson as the next Superintendent of Schools during a recent meeting.

Board Chairman Gary Farmer called the meeting to order.

“The next item on the agenda is conducting interviews for the superintendent vacancy,” Farmer said. “We couldn’t talk him (current Superintendent Brent Roark) into staying, and it was tried several times.”

Email newsletter signup

Farmer then called for an executive session for the board to conduct interviews. Following the executive session, Farmer called the meeting back to order.

“We interviewed three candidates,” Farmer said. “They all gave great presentations. After careful consideration by the board, the board has decided to offer the position to Mr. Brett Johnson.”

Farmer told the board Johnson accepted the position of superintendent.

“The position will be effective July 1,” Farmer said. “Mr. Johson is our 19th superintendent.”

“I want to thank each and every one of you for the opportunity,” Johnson told the board. “It’s an honor and a privilege. I’ve been blessed since I started over 23 years ago to have tremendous leadership, and I’ve also been blessed the last five years to serve with Mr. Roark as assistant superintendent. Mr. Roark is an exceptional leader, and I understand fully that I’ve got some big shoes to fill. I look forward to the opportunity.”

Board member Hiram Fields made a motion to approve Johnson as the next superintendent of Harlan County School District. The motion passed with no opposition.

According to the Harlan County Public Schools’ website at https://www.harlan.kyschools.us, Johnson is a 1995 graduate of James A. Cawood High School. He is currently assistant superintendent and director of pupil personnel. He acquired a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Kentucky, holds a Master of Arts in middle school curriculum, a Rank I in School Administration and Supervisory of Instruction from Union College (Union Commonwealth University) and the Director of Pupil Personnel and the superintendent certification from the University of the Cumberlands.

Johnson is also an ordained bishop through the Church of God in Cleveland, TN, and teaches adult Sunday School at the Cawood Church of God.