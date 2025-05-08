Dunn earns trip to state tourney by winning twice at regional Published 9:46 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

Harlan County High School junior Kalista Dunn will go where no HCHS student has gone before when she plays in the state tennis tournament on May 27-29 at the University of Kentucky.

Dunn became the first HCHS student to qualify by earning a spot in the regional final four with wins Wednesday in regional competition at HCHS.

“Going to state has always been my goal. It’s incredibly unreal to have accomplished this goal,” Dunn said. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaching staff encouraging me. I am just so thankful.”

Dunn defeated Whitley County’s Isabella Johnson 6-0, 6-0 in the round of 16 and then knocked off Clay County’s Layla Fields 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. The regional final four is set for Saturday at HCHS with Dunn taking on Corbin’s Isabella Lopez.

“We couldn’t be more proud of Kalista — the first HCHS student to make it to state. How awesome is that to say,” Harlan County coach Caleb Bailey said. “She brings great leadership mentality to this team and strives to win. This past year, she only lost one singles match, which is an amazing accomplishment and is the first player to be seeded top four in the region for us. To be able to say Kalista is the first to play at the state level for us is a tremendous accomplishment and testimony to her play. She is a great kid and always shows great sportsmanship. Our coaching staff and players are so proud of her for what she accomplished. We aren’t done yet! Let’s go to UK and make some noise.”

Kaitlyn Daniels defeated Whitley County’s Croley 7-6 (7-1), 6-3 in the round of 32 before falling to Bell County’s Winkler by default due to injury in the next round.

Harlan County’s Addison Fields and Alley Stewart fell in doubles to a Barbourville duo in the first round.

Sophie Day and Natalie Moore defeated a Whitley County duo in the round of 16 before falling to Rader/Davidson, of Clay County, 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

Josh Stewart, a junior, led the HCHS boys as he defeated Popejoy, of Barbourville, in the round of 32 and advanced in the round of 16 with a “walkover.” He fell to Cho, of OBI, in the quarterfinals. Harlan County’s Elijah Moore defeated Rutherford, of Pineville, in the round of 32 before falling to Corbin’s Nate Hill in the round of 16.

The doubles team of Heath Ball and Grayson Short lost to Atkins and Smith, of Williamsburg, in the round of 32. The team of Trey Ball and Ethan Peterson lost to Coots and Finley, of Clay County, in the round of 16.