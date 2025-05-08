Man faces drug trafficking, other charges Published 9:19 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

A man is facing charges including trafficking methamphetamine after allegedly being found in possession of the drug.

Derek Tindell was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Carmical on April 21.

According to a press release, Carmical was patrolling in the Coldiron community when he made contact with Tindell near a local business. Investigation located suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

Tindell was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication.

