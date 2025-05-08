Man faces drug trafficking, other charges
Published 9:19 am Thursday, May 8, 2025
A man is facing charges including trafficking methamphetamine after allegedly being found in possession of the drug.
Derek Tindell was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Carmical on April 21.
According to a press release, Carmical was patrolling in the Coldiron community when he made contact with Tindell near a local business. Investigation located suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and cash.
Tindell was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication.
In other police activity:
- Charles Ferguson, 38, of Partridge, was arrested by the Cumberland City Police Department. He was charged with second-degree escape, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), third-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, operating on a suspended or revoked driver’s license, possession of open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, and reckless driving. Ferguson was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.
- Champ Skaggs, 50, of Cumberland, was arrested by the Cumberland City Police Department on April 26. He was charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration. Skaggs was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Wendy Varner, 48, of Cumberland, was arrested by the Cumberland City Police Department on April 25. She was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Varner was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Teai Skidmore, 33, of Cranks, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) on April 25. She was charged with probation violation, and contempt of court. Skidmore was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.
- Anna Huff was arrested by the HCSO. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving an officer false identification, and public intoxication;
- William Eldridge was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on April 25. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia;
- Justin Collett was arrested by the HCSO on April 20. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and multiple traffic offenses;
- Brittany Payne was arrested by the HCSO on April 24. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, and multiple traffic violations.