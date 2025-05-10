Lady Dragons’ streak ends with a pair of losses in 14th Region

Published 1:26 am Saturday, May 10, 2025

By John Henson

Harlan senior catcher Addison Jackson hit her eighth home run this season in the Lady Dragons' 7-6 loss Thursday at Hazard.
Harlan’s six-game winning streak came to an end with a pair of losses on the road in the 14th Region as the Lady Dragons fell 7-6 on Thursday at Hazard and 11-4 on Friday at Letcher Central.
Ella Farley led the Lady Dragons against Hazard with a double and three singles. Ella Lisenbee had a double and single with three RBI. Jordyn Smith singled twice. Addison Jackson hit her eighth homer of the season and drove in two. Abbi Fields added a double. Ava Nunez had a single.
Smith pitched a complete game, giving up 10 hits with six strikeouts and four walks.
Fields led the Lady Dragons against Letcher with a home run. Jackson had a double. Addison Campbell, Lisenbee, Gracie Hensley and Ally Kirby added singles.
Smith gave up 14 hits and five earned runs with a strikeout and two walks.
The 15-7 Lady Dragons play host to Barbourville on Monday, Hazard on Thursday and Lynn Camp on Friday to close the regular season.
———
Harlan 300 102 0 — 6 11.1
Hazard 201 022 x — 7. 10. 0
Smith and Jackson; Roll and Edding. WP — Roll. LP — Smith (14-6). HR — Jackson 8.
———
Harlan 002 002 0 — 4. 6. 3
Letcher Central 550 010 x — 11 14 1
Smith and Jackson; Stamper and Combs. WP — Stamper. LP — Smith (14-7). HR – Fields 2.

 

