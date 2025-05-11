Kelly wins 100, 200 races as HC takes first at Leslie County meet Published 9:20 pm Sunday, May 11, 2025

By Abby Sherman

Contributing Writer

The Harlan and Harlan County track teams traveled to Leslie County on Tuesday to compete in an all comers meet.

Five school records fell as the Black Bears won the meet with 171.5 points, 49.5 points ahead of North Laurel. The Lady Bears finished second overall with 136.5 points, 28.5 points behind Leslie County.

“I’m proud of our kids’ performances this evening. We’ve emphasized the importance of being sharp and focused here in the last few weeks, and the teams have really taken it seriously and the results are showing that,” Harlan County track coach Ryan Vitatoe said. “We are peaking at the right time. We had some KY elite performances here tonight.”

To lead Harlan County’s boys, Luke Kelly won the 100-meter dash, breaking his school record. Kelly also won the 200-meter dash. Elijah Moore won the 800-meter run. Jayce Brown won pole vault.

“Luke Kelly was spectacular tonight. A sub-11:00 100 is uncharted territory for our program,” Vitatoe said. “Luke was already one of the top ranked guys in the state, but this time cements him there.

“Jayce continues to turn in marks among the state’s best.”

Kelly, Ethan Simpson, Ray Splawn and Gage Bailey won the 4 x 100-meter relay.

Bailey, Splawn, Kelly and Ethan Simpson won the 4 x 200-meter relay.

Moore, Caleb Schwenke, Jacob Schwenke and Kaden Boggs won the 4 x 800-meter relay, breaking the school record.

“The boys 4×800 team continues to trend upward. This mark is the second fastest time in class 2A this season, and I think they can be faster,” Vitatoe said. “They have firmly established themselves as one of the top 4×800 teams in the state. “

Ray Splawn was 10th in the 100-meter dash. Landon Cook placed 19th.

Splawn finished 11th in the 200-meter dash. Gage Bailey was 20th.

In the 400-meter dash, Ethan Simpson placed second. He was immediately followed by Moore. Jacob Schwenke was sixth.

Jacob Schwenke finished second in the 800-meter run. Luther Gross placed fourth.

In the 1,600-meter run, Boggs was second. Caleb Schwenke and Trevor Farley placed fifth and ninth, respectively.

In the 3,200-meter run, Boggs finished second, setting a new school record. He was immediately followed by Caleb Schwenke and Jonavan Rigney. Braxton Duncan was seventh. He was immediately followed by Christopher Johnson and Ethan Lewis. Kaylob Stevens placed 13th, immediately followed by William Duncan and Jayden Sargent.

Drew Sergent finished third in the 110- and fifth in the 300-meter hurdles. Jaxton Miller was 15th in the 300-meter hurdles.

In long jump, Bradley Brock placed fifth. Evan Simpson was eighth, while Miller placed 13th.

Brock was fifth in triple jump. Evan Simpson and Miller were sixth and eighth, respectively.

“The jumpers keep getting better as well,” Vitatoe said. “I thought Evan Simpson made some big strides tonight in the triple jump.”

Brock placed second in pole vault.

“Bradley Brock had a big night in the pole vault. He has a big breakout still coming,” Vitatoe said.

In shot put, Peyton Jackson was third. Brayden Clay and Alex Greene were fifth and 10th, respectively. Aaron Johnson placed 19th, while Hunter Stevens was 23rd.

In discus, Greene placed fifth. Clay was 17th. Aiden Jones was 27th, while Stevens placed 34th.

“Our throwers are continuing to climb. Peyton and Alex had huge nights tonight, and Brayden keeps getting better,” Vitatoe said.

In the 4 x 400-meter relay, Bailey, Moore, Jacob Schwenke and Ethan Simpson finished second, setting a new school record.

“The boys 4×400 broke their school record with a great performance,” Vitatoe said. “They now find themselves among the state’s best in the event.”

To lead Harlan County’s girls, Kiera Roberts won the 1,600-meter run. Gracie Roberts won the 3,200-meter run.

Preslee Hensley, Peyton Lunsford, Lauren Lewis and Kiera Roberts won the 4 x 800-meter relay, setting a new school record.

“The girl’s 4×800 had a huge race tonight as well, turning in the state’s second fastest time,” Vitatoe said. “I was really tough on them after our invitational and they’ve responded like I knew they would. They’ve had a lot of success in both track and cross country and they know my expectations are high. I’m proud of them.”

In the 100-meter dash, Aliyah Deleon finished seventh. Jaylee Cochran was 13th, while Makenna Dillman placed 18th.

Cochran placed 10th in the 200-meter dash. Deleon was 12th.

In the 400-meter dash, Lewis finished fourth. Lunsford and Jaycee Simpson were sixth and eighth, respectively.

“The sprint girls keep getting better,” Vitatoe said. “I thought Jaylee and Aliyah were great and they’ve worked themselves into the top two in our region. They, along with Makenna, Addi (Gray) and Jaycee have become among the regional favorites in the 4×100 and 4×200.”

Lunsford was second in the 800-meter run. Lewis placed sixth.

Gracie Roberts finished second in the 1,600-meter run. Suzy Mumford placed ninth.

Kiera Roberts was third in the 3,200-meter run. Mumford finished seventh.

Preslee Hensley placed seventh in the 100-meter hurdles and fifth in the 300-meter hurdles. Trinity Jones finished eighth in the 100-meter hurdles and ninth in the 300-meter hurdles.

“I can’t say enough about Preslee Hensley and the work she’s doing in the hurdles,” Vitatoe said. “To come straight from the 4×800 and run her time is impressive.”

In long jump, Madison Daniels placed third. Maddi Middleton was seventh. Aiselyn Sexton and Jovi Tye were 11th and 12th, respectively. Riley Witt was 18th.

Middleton placed third in high jump. Jones was 10th.

Middleton was third in triple jump. Sexton and Tye were sixth and seventh, respectively.

Daniels was second in pole vault. Jones placed fourth.

“Maddie had a big night in the pole vault, and I thought Trinity was great as well,” Vitatoe said.

In shot put, Addyson Caldwell placed third. Ali Hensley was sixth, while Aubrey Madden was 13th.

In discus, Addison Day was 10th. Ali Hensley placed 15th. Caldwell was 27th.

“Our throwers keep getting better. Ali and Addy are throwing huge in the shot, and Addi keeps improving,” Vitatoe said.

Daniels, Dillman, Cochran and Deleon finished second in the 4 x 100-meter relay.

In the 4 x 200-meter relay, Cochran, Simpson, Deleon and Gray placed fourth.

Lunsford, Lewis, Simpson and Preslee Hensley were third in the 4 x 400-meter relay.

“I’m proud of all of our kids. We have to turn our focus toward SEKC and region. I’m proud of this group who compete as hard as possible in whatever they’re in,” Vitatoe said. “They want to have great marks, but at the end of the day, everything is about team success. Whether they’re in one event or four, they’re going to give their all to impact our team score. That bodes well for us as we move forward.”

The Lady Dragons placed seventh with 30 points. The Dragons were ninth with 29 points.

To lead Harlan’s girls, Harper Carmical finished second in the 3,200-meter run, setting a new school record. Zoë Lawson placed second in high jump.

Natalee Taylor was 24th in the 400-meter dash.

Priscilla Stewart finished 10th in the 800-meter run. Gwendolyn Toll was 12th.

Stewart placed seventh in the 1,600-meter run.

Lawson finished fourth in the 3,200-meter run and eighth in the 300-meter hurdles.

Kaylee Roark was 16th in long jump.

Toll placed ninth in high jump.

In shot put, Carley Thomas was eighth. Abbiegail Elliot and Kamryn Blanton placed 23rd and 25th, respectively.

In discus, Thomas placed 21st. Elliott and Kamryn Blanton were 22nd and 23rd, respectively. Roark placed 26th.

In the 4 x 800-meter relay, Stewart, Toll, Carmical and Lawson placed fourth.

“Our girls 4 x 800 team is getting better each meet,” Harlan track coach Trent McKenzie said.

Izack Saylor led Harlan’s boys, winning triple jump. Saylor also placed third in high jump and fourth in long jump.

Murtaza Hussain was 28th in the 100-meter dash.

Gibson Wilder was 12th in the 200-meter dash. Garrett Wilder finished 16th, while Hussain placed 26th.

Garrett Wilder was 12th in the 400-meter dash.

In the 800-meter run, Xavier Farley placed 10th. He was immediately followed by Cruz Galloway.

Farley was 11th in the 1,600-meter run.

Gibson Wilder placed third in the 300-meter hurdles. Hussain finished 14th.

Harlan Marietta was 25th and 29th in shot put and discus. Michael Lindsey placed 33rd in shot put and discus.

Saylor, Galloway, Garrett Wilder and Gibson Wilder placed seventh in the 4 x 100-meter relay.

“The kids have finally started hitting the marks we are wanting them all to get out as we get closer to region,” McKenzie said.

Harlan County’s next meet will be Friday at Williamsburg for the Williamsburg High School Gold Medal Meet.

Harlan’s next meet will be Saturday at Jonesville, Va., for the Lee Last Chance.

***

Harlan competed at Leslie County on April 29.

To lead the girls, Priscilla Stewart, Gwendolyn Toll, Harper Carmical and Zoë Lawson finished second in the 4 x 800-meter relay.

Gibson Wilder, Garrett Wilder, Izack Saylor and Cruz Galloway led the boys, placing third in the 4 x 100-meter relay. Galloway, Dalton Halcomb, Garrett Wilder and Xavier Farley finished third in the 4 x 800-meter relay.