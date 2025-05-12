Harlan girls place third, boys fifth in Lee Last Chance meet Published 10:35 am Monday, May 12, 2025

By Abby Sherman

Contributing Writer

The Harlan track team traveled to Jonesville, Va., on Saturday to participate in the Lee Last Chance.

The girls placed third overall with 61 points.

The boys finished fifth with 34 points.

Harper Carmical led the Lady Dragons, winning the 800-meter run. Priscilla Stewart won the 1,600-meter run. Zoë Lawson won the 3,200-meter run.

Stewart, Lawson, Carmical and Gwendolyn Toll won the 4 x 800-meter relay.

In the 100-meter dash, Amy Roman placed 20th.

Ella Cook was 20th in the 200-meter dash.

Roman finished 11th in the 400-meter dash. Cook placed 13th.

Lawson was second in the 800-meter run. Toll finished fourth.

Kaylee Roark was ninth in long jump.

In high jump, Toll was sixth. Lawson placed seventh.

In shot put, Carley Thomas placed fourth. Abbiegail Elliott was ninth.

In discus, Elliott placed fourth. Thomas and Roark were 12th and 14th, respectively.

To lead the Dragons, Izack Saylor won high jump. Saylor also placed fourth in triple jump and eighth in long jump.

Cruz Galloway, Garrett Wilder, Gibson Wilder and Xavier Farley won the 4 x 800-meter relay.

Murtaza Hussain was 31st in the 100-meter dash.

Garrett Wilder finished seventh in the 400-meter dash.

In the 800-meter run, Farley placed 10th. Galloway finished 13th.

Farley was seventh in the 1,600-meter run.

In the 300-meter hurdles, Gibson Wilder finished fifth. Hussain was eighth.

In shot put, Jordan Rodriguez placed fourth. Harlan Marietta was 15th. Michael Lindsey and Rylan Rodriguez were 20th ana 21st, respectively.

In discus, Jordan Rodriguez was seventh. Marietta placed 15th. Rylan Rodriguez was 19th, while Lindsey placed 21st.

In the 4 x 100-meter relay, Saylor, Galloway, Gibson Wilder and Garrett Wilder were fourth.

Harlan will return to action Tuesday at Middlesboro to compete in the SEKC Championship.