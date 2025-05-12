HCHS boys take second, girls fourth at Williamsburg meet Published 12:32 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

The Harlan County track team competed in the Williamsburg High School Gold Medal Meet at Williamsburg on Friday.

The Black Bears finished second overall with 90 points, 39 points behind Corbin.

The Lady Bears were fourth with 64 points.

To lead the boys, Luke Kelly won the 100- and 200-meter dash. Jayce Brown won pole vault.

Kaden Boggs, Elijah Moore, Caleb Schwenke and Jacob Schwenke won the 4 x 800-meter relay.

Ray Splawn placed 17th in the 100-meter dash and 18th in the 200-meter dash.

Ethan Simpson was sixth in the 400-meter dash. Luther Gross finished 11th.

Moore placed third in the 800-meter run. Jacob Schwenke was seventh.

In the 1,600-meter run, Boggs finished second. Caleb Schwenke placed 11th.

Jonavan Rigney was 11th in the 3,200-meter run. Braxton Duncan placed 13th.

Drew Sergent finished 11th in the 110-meter hurdles and 10th in the 300-meter hurdles.

In long jump, Bradley Brock was 18th. Evan Simpson placed 19th.

Rydge Lewis placed 13th in high jump.

Evan Simpson was 10th in triple jump.

Brock placed fifth in pole vault.

In shot put, Peyton Jackson was third. Brayden Clay placed 11th.

Jackson placed ninth in discus. Alex Greene was 13th.

In the 4 x 100- and 4 x 200-meter relays, Kelly, Splawn, Ethan Simpson and Gage Bailey placed second.

Bailey, Moore, Jacob Schwenke and Ethan Simpson were fourth in the 4 x 400-meter relay.

Addyson Caldwell led the girls, winning shot put. Caldwell also placed eighth in discus.

Aliyah Deleon finished ninth in the 100-meter dash. Jaylee Cochran was 11th.

Deleon placed 10th in the 200-meter dash. She was immediately followed by Cochran.

Lauren Lewis was fifth in the 400-meter dash. Peyton Lunsford placed eighth.

In the 800-meter run, Lunsford was fifth. Lewis placed ninth.

In the 1,600-meter run, Gracie Roberts finished seventh. Kiera Roberts was ninth.

Gracie Roberts placed fourth in the 3,200-meter run. Suzy Mumford finished 14th.

In the 100-meter hurdles, Preslee Hensley placed 10th. She was immediately followed by Trinity Jones.

Preslee Hensley finished 12th in the 300-meter hurdles.

Maddi Middleton was ninth in long jump. Aiselyn Sexton placed 25th.

In high jump, Middleton placed fourth. Jones was 12th.

Middleton was 11th in triple jump. Sexton was 14th.

Madison Daniels placed fourth in pole vault. Jones was seventh.

Ali Hensley placed third in shot put.

In discus, Addison Day placed sixth.

In the 4 x 200-meter relay, Cochran, Deleon, Jaycee Simpson and Addi Gray placed fifth.

Lewis, Lunsford, Simpson and Preslee Hensley were fifth in the 4 x 400-meter relay.

Lewis, Lunsford, Preslee Hensley and Kiera Roberts finished second in the 4 x 800-meter relay.

Harlan County’s pole vaulters will travel to Bell County on Monday to compete in the SEKC Championship.

The throwers will compete in the Pineville Throwers Challenge at Pineville on Monday.