Trojans edge Evarts to capture county elementary school title Published 10:21 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

Wallins defeated Black Mountain 4-0 to take third place in the county elementary school soccer tournament. Wallins came into the consolation game on fire as they pressed a heavy offense against Black Mountain. At 11:06 Bella Saylor scored the first goal. Aubrianna Faught had two goals for the day, scoring at 4:03 and 2:33 respectively. Reed Daniels put the last goal for Wallins in with just 2.8 seconds remaining.

In the semifinal matchup for the middle school league, James A. Cawood upset Evarts 3-1. In the first half Bo Smith opened the scoring for James A. Cawood within the first minute. At the 20:09 mark, Joe Wright found the net to tack another point on for JACES. The battle continued but neither team could find the net for the remainder of the first half. In the second half, Wright found his last goal at 16:44. Evarts’ Jesse Pendergrass would finally answer the scoring drive by scoring with 20 seconds remaining. James A. Cawood will be moving on to the championship round Monday.

In the inaugural elementary championship matchup, James A. Cawood defeated Evarts 1-0. This competitive matchup spanned the entire field as these teams battled to be crowned the first elementary school champion. Karson Kazy made the lone score at 13:56 in the second half, which was all that was needed.

In the final matchup for the day, Wallins defeated Cumberland 6-0 to advance to the championship match Monday. Mason Howard opened up scoring at 28:18. Bryson Robbins tacked on a point at 27:01. Howard scored the next two goals at 19.59 and 0.32, putting Wallins up 4-0 at the half. The second half was scoreless for a while until Jayden Sargent scored with 13:57 remaining. The last goal came off of the foot of Howard at 4.16.