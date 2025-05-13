Man faces strangulation, assault charges Published 9:53 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

A Harlan County man is facing charges including strangulation and unlawful imprisonment after allegedly holding a woman and children against their will.

James Runions, 35, of Dayhoit, was arrested on Friday, May 9, by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Cody Bargo.

According to a press release, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy made contact with a woman at a residence. She stated she had been assaulted by Runion. The woman also stated she and her children had been held against their will. Lewis attempted to make contact with Runions, but he fled the residence.

The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office received information later that day that Runions was in the woods near the residence in possession of a rifle. The individuals inside the residence were evacuated as a precaution.

Police established a perimeter around the residence, utilizing a drone to search the area. Runions was then reached by phone by Harlan County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jason Adams. Ada

ms spoke with Runions and was able to talk Runions into surrendering. Runions then exited the woods unarmed and surrendered. He was taken into custody by Adams and Bargo.

Kentucky State Police, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, and Harlan County Emergency Management assisted at the scene.

Runions was charged with first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence, no visible injury), and first-degree unlawful imprisonment. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention on a $10,000 full cash bond.