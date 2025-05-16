Harlan County student selected for Rogers Scholars Published 9:55 am Friday, May 16, 2025

Congratulations to Harlan County High School Sophomore Daniel “Sebastian” Mosley on being one of 104 students selected for the 2025 Rogers Scholars program offered through the Center for Rural Development’s Youth Programs in Somerset.

The Rogers Scholars program has been described as “an experience of a lifetime,” and high school students from 45 Kentucky counties will have an opportunity to be a part of that experience this summer.

Mosley is not new to the Rogers Youth Programs as he became a Rogers Explorer between his eighth grade and freshman year and then successfully completed the Rogers Entrepreneur Leadership Institute last summer.

In addition to excellence in his academic studies, Mosley is a well-rounded student. He participates in the Harlan County High School Black Bear Trail Cam media program, plays golf, is a member of the Spanish Honor Society, Future Farmers of America and the Superintendent’s Student Council.

Mosley will join students this summer from Southern and Eastern Kentucky – all rising high school juniors – who have been selected by The Center for Rural Development to represent their home county as Rogers Scholars.

“Congratulations to our newest class of Rogers Scholars,” said Lonnie Lawson, president and CEO of The Center for Rural Development. “We are excited to announce this year’s Rogers Scholars and cannot wait to meet this amazing group of students. They truly are our region’s future leaders, filled with innovative and creative ideas, and ready to take on the world.”

He is the son of Dan and Stephanie Mosley of Baxter.