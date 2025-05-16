HCHS boys capture fifth straight conference championship Published 9:26 am Friday, May 16, 2025

By Abby Sherman

Contributing Writer

The Harlan County and Harlan track teams closed their regular seasons at Middlesboro on Tuesday after competing in the SEKC Championship.

The Black Bears won with 166 points, securing their fifth consecutive SEKC title.

The Lady Bears finished second with 147.50 points, 28 points behind Leslie County.

“I’m so proud of both of our teams for their performance at SEKC. This is exactly what we needed heading into the regional meet,” Harlan County track coach Ryan Vitatoe said. “Anytime you’re competing in a meet that is a smaller field, you have to be super sharp to be successful, and this experience today will be big for us heading into the regional meet.”

The Dragons and Lady Dragons were seventh with 35 and 33 points, respectively.

“The kids did great,” Harlan track coach Trent McKenzie said. “We are super impressed by where we stand before region.”

To lead Harlan County’s boys, Luke Kelly won the 100- and 200-meter dash, breaking his school record in the 200-meter dash. Elijah Moore won the 800-meter run. Jayce Brown won pole vault.

“This is the boys’ fifth straight SEKC title, and I’m really proud of how hard they fought,” Vitatoe said. “It was a total team effort, and every guy on the team did a great job of getting the points we needed.

“Luke had another huge day, breaking his school record in the 200.”

Kelly, Gage Bailey, Ethan Simpson and Ray Splawn won the 4 x 100- and 4 x 200-meter relay.

Moore, Kaden Boggs, Caleb Schwenke and Jacob Schwenke won the 4 x 800-meter relay.

Simpson finished third in the 400-meter dash.

Jacob Schwenke placed third in the 800-meter run.

In the 1,600-meter run, Boggs finished second. He was immediately followed by Caleb Schwenke.

Boggs was third in the 3,200-meter run.

“The distance guys battled hard throughout the meet. When you have a meet move as quickly as this one did, it is tough on all the kids competing in multiple events,” Vitatoe said. “I’m proud of all of our kids for how hard they competed.”

Peyton Jackson placed third in shot put.

“Our throwers were fantastic today. It seems like every meet multiple kids are hitting PRs, and that says a lot about the work they’re doing,” Vitatoe said.

Simpson, Bailey, Moore and Jacob Schwenke finished second in the 4 x 400-meter relay, setting a new school record.

“I can’t say enough about those guys in the 4×400 at the end of the day,” Vitatoe said. “There was a lot of pressure heading into that race and they competed their tails off to seal the win, while setting another school record.”

Tanner Daniels led Harlan’s boys, winning the 3,200-meter run.

Izack Saylor placed second in high jump.

Maddi Middleton led Harlan County’s girls, winning high jump.

“I thought the girls competed hard today as well,” Vitatoe said. “We’ve had several out who have been banged up and we’re glad to get them back today.

“Maddi Middleton had a great day in the high jump. She’s been battling a back injury and it appears it’s behind her now.”

Peyton Lunsford placed second in the 400-meter dash and 800-meter run.

Gracie Roberts finished second in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter run.

Madison Daniels placed second in long jump, breaking the school record.

Daniels was second in pole vault. Trinity Jones placed third.

“Maddie Daniels was great in her events and set the school record in the long jump. She’s been dealing with a foot injury the last few weeks, but she looked great today,” Vitatoe said.

In shot put, Addyson Caldwell was third.

In the 4 x 100-meter relay, Daniels, Aliyah Deleon, Makenna Dillman and Jaylee Cochran placed third.

Cochran, Deleon, Addi Gray and Jaycee Simpson were third in the 4 x 200-meter relay.

“The 4×100 and 4×200 relays were fantastic today. Those girls keep getting faster every meet,” Vitatoe said. “I’m proud of them. They’ve worked hard this season.”

Lunsford, Simpson, Preslee Hensley and Lauren Lewis and Simpson finished second in the 4 x 400-meter relay.

In the 4 x 800-meter relay, Lunsford, Hensley, Lewis and Kiera Roberts placed second.

To lead Harlan’s girls, Zoë Lawson placed second in high jump.

Harper Carmical finished third in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter run.

Lawson, Carmical, Priscilla Stewart and Gwendolyn Toll placed third in the 4 x 800-meter relay.

“They know what they need to do to make it to Lexington,” McKenzie said. “We’ve worked hard for one goal and that is to get as many as possible to Lexington for the state meet.”

Harlan County’s Lunsford, Daniels, Kelly and Boggs were named to the All-SEKC team.

“I’m happy for our four seniors who were voted by the conference coaches to the All-SEKC Team,” Vitatoe said. “It’s always an honor to be recognized by opposing coaches for the work you do, and these four are deserving of the honor.”

Harlan’s Saylor, Carmical and Asia Young were also selected for the All-SEKC team.

“This wraps the regular season, and I told the kids after how proud I am. The development in this team (across the board) has been amazing and it’s been a lot of fun,” Vitatoe said. “Now we turn our attention toward the regional meet and finishing the goals we’ve set for the season.”

Harlan will return to action Tuesday at Somerset for the Class A, Region 6 meet.

Harlan County will compete Wednesday at home in the Class 2A, Region 7 meet.