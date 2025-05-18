Teen Corner — Moving forward in life, I won’t forget my HC years Published 7:18 pm Sunday, May 18, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Ellie Clem

Bear Tracks

Everybody tells you when you’re an incoming freshman that these will be the best years of your life. “Cherish it!” As oversaid as this phrase is, it couldn’t be more true. I’ve always known that I loved school, especially high school, but it’s very surreal to know that it’ll be over in a few days.

Graduating high school is a huge milestone. I look around to my peers and teachers and I feel such a great sense of gratitude. I wouldn’t be where I am today without the guidance and support of those around me. I know that everyone in my graduating class has the ability to achieve their goals.

I’m a very nostalgic person. I always have been. Graduating has been very hard on me. On one hand, I am so excited to not have to wake up at 6:30 a.m. ever again. On the other hand, I’m sad to leave behind everything that I’ve known for the past four years.

Every single person in this school building has made a difference. It’s so important to live in the moment and not overthink everything you do, especially as a teenager. In 10. years, this will all be a memory. Everyone in my graduating class will be a face that I went to school with, an “old friend.” Everyone’s life will move forwards.

I’ll always reminisce in this brief section of my life. It went by so fast for everyone. Like everyone in the world, I have regrets about choices I’ve made, but the good outways the bad tenfold. Every single person is living for the first time and we need to be less hard on ourselves and each other.

I’ve been blessed with a good high school experience and people who care about me. HC has a wonderful staff who truly cares about the well-being of everyone in this school. Not every school is filled with the love and community that Harlan County High School has.

As my life moves forward, I will strive to better myself as a person. “Teenager Ellie” will always be a part of me. I’ve had so many great laughs and memories with the people I love. I know that I’m cared for and that is one of the biggest gifts that anyone could ever give me. When I walk across that stage on Sunday, the love and effort that has been poured into me will not be forgotten.

———

My family and friends play a huge role in my life. Without them, I would not be the person I am today. Every person in my life, whether or not they are still in it or not, have left an impact on me. Your personal beliefs are so important. Your beliefs and standards are what make you you. Despite how important your beliefs are, they can be altered by the people you surround yourself with. Because of this, it is important to value yourself and surround yourself with people who actually love and care about you.

Every relationship I have had has changed me as a person. Even if it is a friendship that has grown apart or a relative that has passed away, those people have affected me in both positive and negative ways. I have learned not to allow those negative people to affect me anymore. After I entertained them for so long, I realized with the help of others that it was hurting me more than it was helping me.

Some of my friendships have helped me grow as a person, while others negatively impacted me by making me a more closed-off person. In the end, my compassion and love for others always comes through. The people that remain close to me have most definitely caused a huge positive change in my life. I think about all of my friends, old and new. Even when the seasons of my life change, I pray that they do well in their future endeavors.

I am forever grateful for the people who have helped me throughout the years. My friends and family have influenced my beliefs in many different ways. One very prominent example of this is my love for Christ. My mom has always raised me in church. So, naturally, I grew up loving God. Despite this, as I grew up I grew away from God. Many of my loved ones, friends and family alike, have held me accountable and helped me in my journey with God.

In the end, my beliefs are positive and the people I associate with reflect that. You are who you hang out with, so it is very important to surround yourself with people who wish for you to thrive. Jealousy is the world’s biggest thief. Know your worth and stick with what you believe. Be open to positive change, but be careful around those who do not have your best interests at heart.

(Ellie Clem is a senior at Harlan County High School)