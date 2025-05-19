Severe weather leaves fatalities, damage across Kentucky Published 9:02 am Monday, May 19, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Kentucky suffered damage throughout the state due to severe weather including heavy rain, hail, and tornados from late Friday (May 16) until early Saturday morning, with Laurel County suffering high levels of damage and multiple fatalities. Harlan County was spared the worst of the severe weather, reporting no serious injuries. However, there were power outages throughout the county.

Governor Andy Beshear reported on Sunday, May 18, that 19 Kentuckians were killed because of the severe weather.

“We have lost 19 people to this weather event, each one a child of God who will be missed by their families,” Beshear stated on his Facebook account. “Please keep praying for them, the 10 individuals being treated at UK Hospital and for everyone affected by these storms.”

Email newsletter signup

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley addressed the severe weather over the weekend, including widespread power outages in Harlan County.

“We were very fortunate to miss the brunt of this storm,” Mosley stated via social media. “The tornado that tracked from Missouri, across Kentucky, through Pulaski, Laurel, and then into Clay and Leslie, lost the rotation signature as it hit the Leslie/Perry line.”

According to Mosley, on Saturday morning approximately 16 percent of Harlan County was without electricity. This amounted to 3,300 customers without power. There were additionally two trees reported down on county roads as of Saturday morning.

Mosley provided an update on Sunday, May 18, stating at that time power had been restored to all but approximately 240 customers.

“The electric utility crews have done a remarkable job getting power restored,” Mosley said. “The extra help today from additional crews and out of area contractors have helped considerably…I appreciate the effort and dedication these crews have exhibited since 3:00a.m. Saturday morning. With as many outages as there were, 3,300+ at that time after the storm came through, to have these many customers restored less than 48 hours later is truly incredible. Thank you to all who have helped and continue to work to get everyone’s electricity restored!”

Mosley additionally provided information for those who wish to assist the people in London and Somerset who suffered serious damage.

“Harvest Worship Center has established a tornado relief effort to help those in Laurel County that have been ravaged,” Mosley said. “You can drop off items at their Family Life Center at 111 North Main Street in downtown Harlan on Monday from 10:00-7:00 or Tuesday from 10:00-2:00. They will depart at 2:00p.m. on Tuesday to deliver the supplies. Please help if you are able.”