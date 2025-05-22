Fast start sends Lady Dragons past HCHS for district title Published 8:37 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

By John Henson

Sports Writer

When he inherited a 1-16 team heading into the 2022 season, David Overbay promised his young Lady Dragons there would be better days ahead if they went to work.

After a 5-22 mark in 2022 and a 6-21 record in 2023, the Lady Dragons had to wonder if they were going to get there. Harlan finished 14-19 last spring but closed strong and went on to capture the program’s first district championship in 20 years.

Harlan, now with a veteran team that features six senior starters, won a second straight district title for the first time in school history with a 7-1 win Wednesday over visiting Harlan County in the 52nd District Tournament finals.

“I can’t say enough about these seniors and what they’ve meant to me and this program,” said an emotional Overbay after the game. “We have the best coaches in the world, and these girls have bought in and trusted what we’ve asked them to do. They are reaping the benefits of the hard work. They stayed with it.”

The 17-8 Lady Dragons were led by a double and single from senior shortstop Ella Farley. Addison Jackson had a double. Ella Lisenbee, Jordyn Smith, Ava Nunez, Ally Kirby and Addison Campbell added one single each.

Smith earned the win in the circle as she scattered seven hits while striking out 10 and walking only one.

“She has grown, and I can’t say enough about her. She has put the entire team on her back all year,” Overbay said. “She has done an outstanding job.”

Halanah Shepherd led the 11-16 Lady Bears with two singles. Aly Sherman, Madison Blair, Alexis Adams, Braylen Gilley and Kendall Brock added one single each.

Adams gave up eight hits with three strikeouts and three walks.

A four-run first inning that included six hits put the Lady Dragons in control early. Farley and Smith led off with bunt hits before Lisenbee singled home the first run. Adams almost worked out the jam with a popup and strikeout before Nunez, Kirby and Campbell followed with consecutive two-out RBI singles.

“Harlan has some really good hitters. You can tell they’ve put in a lot of time,” Harlan County coach Shelby Burton said. “They put the bat on the ball today one through nine.”

“I still wasn’t comfortable with a four- or five-run lead against them,” Overbay said. “Shelby does a great job with them, and they don’t quit.”

The next three Harlan runs were aided by HCHS errors, including Lisenbee reaching on a two-out, two-base error in the second inning. She stole third and then home for a 5-0 lead.

Jackson doubled in the fifth inning, then scored on an errant throw from Jade Burton at shortstop on a grounder hit by Abbi Fields. Farley walked with two outs in the sixth and scored on another error.

Harlan County scored its only run in the third as Sherman reached on an error and scored after hits by Blair and Shepherd.

HCHS loaded the bases in the sixth inning on hits by Adams and Brock and a walk to Braylen Gilley, but Smith worked out of trouble by fanning Sherman.

“The ball went where we didn’t need it to today, but hats off to our girls. They saw the best teams in the region and a couple of the best teams in the state,” Burton said. “They have kept their heads up and kept driving all season long. I feel they have started something here in Harlan County. They will continue to grow.”

Both teams will play in the 13th Region Tournament opening Monday at Corbin.

Harlan County 001 000 0 — 1. 7. 4

Harlan 410 011 x — 7. 8. 1

Adams and Robinson; Smith and Jackson. WP — Smith (16-8). LP — Adams (7-9).