Man faces burglary, other charges Published 9:17 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Harlan County man is facing charges including burglary and theft after allegedly burglarizing Harlan County High School.

Donald Wynn, 37, of Putney, was arrested on Tuesday, May 22, by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Carmical.

According to a press release, Carmical responded to a Baxter area residence at approximately 9 p.m. on May, 20, to serve Wynn with an active warrant for burglary occurring at Harlan County High School. Upon arrival at the residence, Wynn fled on foot. Following a pursuit, Wynn assaulted Carmical and resisted arrest. Wynn was apprehended by Carmical. The deputy contacted the Harlan County Schools Police Department (HCSPD) and two officers responded to the scene to follow up on the HCSPD investigation.

Email newsletter signup

Wynn was charged with third-degree assault (police officer), fleeing or evading police (on foot), and resisting arrest. He was additionally served with active warrants for third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking over $10,000, and a parole violation warrant. Wynn was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $10,000 full cash bond.

In other police activity: