DEA presence at local restaurant Published 4:34 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

A heavy law enforcement presence occurred at Sazon restaurant in Harlan on Thursday afternoon, including US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) personnel and Kentucky State Police. According to US DEA Public Information Officer Kevin McWilliams, the activity is part of a judicially authorized operation resulting from a drug investigation. No further information is available at this time.