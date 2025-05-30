Published 3:59 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Bobby Earl Middleton, 60, of Lansing, Michigan, formally from Harlan County Kentucky. Born August 4, 1964 passed away Monday May 26,2025. Bobby is survived by his mother Ada Saylor Pittman, his brother Joe Middleton, two stepsisters Lisa and Karen Douglas and a foster brother Ha’ Van Le. There will be a celebration of life Friday June 6th @ Fitzgerald Park Grand Ledge Michigan from 12-4 P.M.If you would like the address to send a card please contact one of his family. Bobby Earl Middleton 1964-2025