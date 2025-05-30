Traffic stop ends in drug arrest Published 9:41 am Friday, May 30, 2025

A Harlan County man is facing charges after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop.

James Gooden, 61, of Dayhoit, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on May 14.

According to a press release, on May 14, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Carmical was conducting a drug trafficking investigation when he performed a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Gooden on US 119. Gooden was arrested on active warrants at the scene. K9 Sjors was deployed. Sjors indicated there were illegal substances in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle located suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Gooden was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was additionally served with a warrant for failure to appear. Goodin was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

