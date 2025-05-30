Traffic stop ends in drug arrest
Published 9:41 am Friday, May 30, 2025
A Harlan County man is facing charges after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop.
James Gooden, 61, of Dayhoit, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on May 14.
According to a press release, on May 14, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Carmical was conducting a drug trafficking investigation when he performed a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Gooden on US 119. Gooden was arrested on active warrants at the scene. K9 Sjors was deployed. Sjors indicated there were illegal substances in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle located suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Gooden was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was additionally served with a warrant for failure to appear. Goodin was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.
In other police activity:
- Mathew Boggs, 41, of Cumberland, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on May 15. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Boggs was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond;
- Lacrisha Johnson, 37, of Baxter, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on May 13. She was charged with two counts of probation violation. Johnson was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple full cash bonds totaling $30,000;
- Stever Cottrell, 35, of Middlesboro, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on May 14. He was charged with second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor. Cottrell was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond;
- Calvin Turner, 68, of Keokee, VA, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on May 12. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (three counts), second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Turner was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Joshua Smith, 28, of Wallins, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on May 11. He was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication in a public place, third-degree terroristic threatening, and probation violation. Smith was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.