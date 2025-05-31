Daniels, Saylor lead Dragons during Class A state track meet Published 8:43 pm Saturday, May 31, 2025

The Harlan High School track team traveled to Lexington to compete in the KHSAA Track and Field State Championship on Thursday.

“Thursday was a great experience. It was our third time as coaches making it there,” Harlan track coach Trent McKenzie said.

To lead the Dragons, Izack Saylor earned a medal by placing second in high jump. Tanner Daniels was also a medalist, finishing third in the 1,600-meter run and fifth in the 800-meter run.

Asia Young led the Lady Dragons, placing 15th in shot put.

Harper Carmical was 22nd in the 800-meter run.

Carmical, Zoë Lawson, Priscilla Stewart and Gwen Toll finished 22nd in the 4 x 800-meter relay.

“Of the kids we had, Asia Young, Priscilla Stewart, Zoë Lawson,and Gwen Toll were first timers,” McKenzie said. “Izack Saylor, Tanner Daniels and Harper Carmical have only been once.

“We took a young group there this year outside of Asia. Next year I expect them to compete even more and be more competitive in that atmosphere.”