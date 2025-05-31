Kelly places ‘exclamation point’ on track career with state titles Published 8:40 pm Saturday, May 31, 2025

By John Henson

Sports Writer

One state championship is legendary.

That wasn’t enough for Luke Kelly though, so he will bring home two.

The Harlan County High School senior became only the second athlete in HCHS track history to capture a state title when he won the 100-meter dash at the Class 2A state meet Friday at the University of Kentucky. R.J. Fields was first in the long jump in 2009, which was the first year for the school.

After matching the record earlier in the day, Kelly doubled it later in the afternoon when he won the 200-meter dash.

“I’m so proud of Luke. What an amazing accomplishment this is,” Harlan County coach Ryan Vitatoe said. “We knew he was one of the top guys in the state in the 100 and 200, and he put an exclamation point at the end of his career.”

Kelly, who is also a football standout and a valedictorian in his graduating class, finished second in both races last year.

“Becoming a state champion in two events is a surreal feeling. It’s what I have been dreaming of since I started track,” Kelly said. “The difference this year I think was my mindset. I went into each race more focused and determined than ever. Every practice, every rep, and every setback all built up to this moment. I believed in myself like never before.

“First and foremost, I thank God for giving me the strength, guidance and opportunity to do what I love. Also thanks to my coaches — coach V and coach (Derek) Plitt — for pushing me to be my best. I also thank my family for supporting me every step of the way, and to my teammates for always being in my corner. This win isn’t just for me, but for all of us.”

Kelly posted a time of 11.17 in the 100-meter dash. He had a time of 22,17 in the 200-meter race.

“He’s an incredible athlete, but he’s an even better kid. He has all the talent that makes him special, but has no ego or attitude,” Vitatoe said. “He’s an amazing teammate. He such a great kid. He’s an incredible worker. In the five years in our program, I’ve never had to tell him to do more or work harder. He started earning this accomplishment as an eighth grader. He began laying the foundation back then. He’s more than earned this, and we’re so proud of him. I must commend the great work coach Derek Plitt has done with Luke the last two seasons. He’s such an asset to our program. He took Luke to the next level.”

“I have been absolutely honored and blessed to have Luke as an athlete in the first couple years of my coaching career. Not only is he an incredible athlete but he’s also just a great guy,” Plitt said. “The thing I love most about Luke is that he never sets his bar low. This kid reaches for the stars in everything that he does and he always exceeds our expectations each and every day.”