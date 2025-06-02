Published 8:17 am Monday, June 2, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Margaret Jean (Hawkins) Whitted, of Brandon, FL, passed away on Sunday May 25, 2025. She was born on September 14, 1932; she married Lawrence (Pete) Whitted on December 1, 1950, and they were in their seventy-fifth year of marriage. Preceded in death by her parents, and three siblings, she leaves her husband Pete, daughter, Julie Atkins (Robert Atkins, M.D.), four grandchildren, Annie (Lilienthal) Mason (Matt), Sasha (Atkins) Voss (Taylor), Casey (Lilienthal) Fenner (Aaron), Ryland Atkins (Katherine), and three great granddaughters, Dorothy Juniper Hawkins Mason, Kathleen Anne Marie Mason, and Evelyn Taylor Voss. Margaret worked at Public Service Indiana, and as a legal assistant for Hugh Banta in Rockville, IN and Grant Knuckles in Pineville, KY. From 1993 through 2014, she worked at Atkins Law Office in Harlan. Margaret and Pete attended the Cumberland Church of the Nazarene, and they enjoyed volunteering at Christ’s Hands. Services will be at 10:00 AM on June 14, 2025 at Cresthaven Memory Gardens in Bedford. Flowers may be sent to Cresthaven Memory Gardens, 3255 Dixie Hwy, Bedford, IN 47421, or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ’s Hands, 112 Railroad Street, Harlan. Margaret Jean Whitted 1932-2025