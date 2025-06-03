County to reexamine Portal 31 Welcome Center renovations Published 9:50 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

The Harlan County Fiscal Court agreed to step back and reevaluate a project at the Portal 31 Welcome Center in the Lynch community during a recent meeting.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley called on Scott Noel of Summitt Engineering to update the magistrates on the status of bids for the project.

Noel told the court one contractor was still interested in the job, but would need some time to prepare a bid.

“Last court meeting, we agreed to enter into negotiations with all three contractors,” Noel said. “We reached out to every one of them…and we extended the deadline, and finally…we did receive word back from one contractor who said they are still interested in doing it, but they needed until Friday.”

Noel noted if nothing happened by that time, it may be necessary to rebid the project.

“Are we also looking at an alternative?” asked Magistrate Paul Browning.

Mosley mentioned the bids received had been higher than expected.

“The bids were definitely, I think for all of us, sticker shock,” Mosley said. “We wanted to see a breakdown of what was costing what, because there was a lot included – not only bathrooms, but roof replacement, windows, HVAC, electrical – there was a lot. There were some things that had to be done to accommodate this or that as part of the elements of the project. I don’t know if we can get to a place where it would be financially responsible to spend that type of money on that particular building given the age and condition it’s in.”

Mosley noted of the three contractors that originally bid on the project, only one has been responsive.

“I’m of the perspective that I would almost recommend that we reject and readvertise once we’ve had an opportunity to reevaluate the scope,” Mosley said. “I don’t know if there would be more interested parties out there…we want to do something there, I just don’t think we want to spend that type of investment in a building that’s that old.”

Mosley added it is not a likely option to tear the structure down and build a new structure due to the history of the existing building.

“The Lamphouse itself has so much history related to the story of Portal 31,” Mosley said. “But, in the same breath, one could argue that it would make more sense to do that.”

Browning suggested the possibility of building a new structure without tearing down the existing building.

“Maybe we just go back to the drawing board?” Mosley said.

Noel explained renovating the existing building could be difficult, as the concrete and steel construction would make it difficult to add restrooms.

“The highest priority…is restrooms on the property,” Noel said.

Noel suggested permanent prefabricated restrooms such as are used in some state rest areas and military facilities are a possible solution.

Browning made a motion to reject all bids and readvertise once a new scope for the project has been determined. Magistrate Bill Moore seconded the motion which passed with no opposition.