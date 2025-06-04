HCHS boys place seventh, girls 24th in 2A state track meet Published 1:13 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

By Abby Sherman

Contributing Writer

The Harlan County track team had outstanding performances on Saturday while competing in the KHSAA Track and Field State Championship at Lexington.

The Bears finished seventh overall, the highest finish any county team has ever achieved. The Lady Bears placed 24th.

“I’m so proud of these kids for their performances today. The weather they faced when we arrived at the complex and in the first half of the meet are about as bad as you can get,” Harlan County track coach Ryan Vitatoe said. “We take every opportunity to practice in the elements throughout the season to prepare for days like today, but it was absolutely brutal early on. It was a good reminder about the toughness that track and field athletes have and that they compete as long as there’s not thunder and lightning. I know it made it very difficult for our jumpers, but I never heard a single complaint, and that speaks to the mindset of this team. I’m very proud of all of them. It shows the culture that exists in this program, and it’s something to be very proud of.

“I’m proud of the overall performance of both teams. The boys recording a top-ten finish is a huge accomplishment that’s never happened in the history of Harlan County Schools. We were in the top four for most of the day and were in trophy contention until the last event of the day. That says a lot about this team and how good they are. Seventh place is an incredible finish, and I’m proud of them.”

To lead the Bears, Luke Kelly won the 100- and 200-meter dash, cementing his place as the second state champion in program history and setting a new school record in the 200-meter dash.

“What else can you say about the day that Luke had? He had such amazing moments, and he’s worked so hard to make it a reality,” Vitatoe said. “I’m so proud of him. He turned in a legendary performance today that proves Harlan County kids can be among the best the state has to offer if you’re willing to work and sacrifice to make it happen.”

Jayce Brown medaled in pole vault, placing second.

“Jayce had a great day today. He’s been ranked first or second all season long in the pole vault and in back-to-back years, it’s come down to the last jump for a state championship,” Vitatoe said. “To be a state runner up is a huge accomplishment, to do it in back-to-back seasons is amazing. He’ll enter his senior season as one of the favorites for the state championship.”

Elijah Moore, Kaden Boggs, Jacob Schwenke and Caleb Schwenke were medalists, finishing seventh in the 4 x 800-meter relay.

“I thought both of our 4×800 teams ran well. We were a bit off of our normal times, but I think they competed hard,” Vitatoe said. “I can’t say enough about the leg that Caleb Schwenke ran, he truly left every bit of what he had out on the track. That’s what a senior is supposed to do. Kaden, Elijah and Jacob all ran well. This was a special group of boys who were ranked inside the top two all season long. They ran some unbelievable times, and to wrap it up with a state medal is special.”

Eli Nolan medaled in unified shot put, placing second with Brayden Clay. Nolan was also a medalist in the unified 2 x 50-meter relay, finishing fifth with Landon Cook.

“I’m proud of Eli Nolan and his partners for their performances today,” Vitatoe said. “Eli is bringing home two state medals, and I know he’s proud. He did a great job this season.”

Ethan Simpson was 20th in the 400-meter dash.

“Ethan Simpson had a great day today and I’m so thankful that we’ve had him in our program,” Vitatoe said. “His leadership is invaluable. We will miss him terribly. He has set the example for the sprint crew and it will be felt long after he’s gone.”

Moore placed 13th in the 800-meter run.

“Elijah was a missing piece for us this year and a big reason for our team success. He’s going to be highly decorated before his career ends,” Vitatoe said.

Boggs finished 15th in the 1,600-meter run and 16th in the 3,200-meter run.

“I’m so proud of Kaden Boggs and how much he developed throughout his career. He’s one of the best to ever do it at HCHS, and that’s saying a lot,” Vitatoe said. “I’ll forever point to his work ethic and attitude as the example of how it should be done.”

In the 110-meter hurdles, Drew Sergent was 19th.

“I can’t say enough about the season Drew Sergent had. To be a first year hurdler, win the region and place inside the top 20 at the state meet is amazing.” Vitatoe said. “He’s going to be near the top by the time he’s done.”

Bradley Brock placed 17th in pole vault.

“I’m proud of Bradley Brock and his growth throughout the year,” Vitatoe said. “He improved his PR in the pole vault by two feet this season. He did such a great job in all his events and he deserved to finish his career in Lexington.”

Peyton Jackson was 18th in shot put.

“I’m very proud of Peyton Jackson. He’s done such a great job for us and I thought he performed well,” Vitatoe said. “The shot put had to be delayed due to the ring being underwater. It was a wild day.”

Simpson, Kelly, Gage Bailey and Ray Splawn placed 19th in the 4 x 100-meter relay and 20th in the 4 x 200-meter relay.

“The boys 4×100 and 4×200 also had a great day. Three of these guys are upperclassmen, and we can never just replace Luke, Ethan and Ray. I’m so proud of their work and development throughout the year and I’m glad they finished their careers on the big stage,” Vitatoe said.

In the 4 x 400-meter relay, Bailey, Simpson, Moore and Jacob Schwenke finished 22nd.

“The 4×400 teams both finished well. I thought Gage had a good day and he, Elijah and Jacob will be relied on to lead those relays (and the team) at HC next year,” Vitatoe said. “I know they’re in good hands with those guys. Gage has done a great job for us in transitioning into the sprints this year, and Jacob has grown a ton this season.”

Madison Daniels led the Lady Bears, medaling by placing fourth in pole vault. Daniels also placed 13th in long jump.

“I’m so proud of Maddie Daniels and I hope she knows what she’s meant to our program. To medal in back-to-back seasons at the state meet is a huge accomplishment,” Vitatoe said. “She’s always been willing to do anything to help her team and she set a great example for all the younger kids.”

Peyton Lunsford was also a medalist, finishing seventh in the 800-meter run.

“I thought Peyton had a great day today. Everyone knows what she’s meant to our program and it’s quite an accomplishment to medal twice at a state meet,” Vitatoe said. “She finished her career strong and I’m really proud of her.”

Lunsford, Lauren Lewis, Preslee Hensley and Kiera Roberts were medalists, finishing eighth in the 4 x 800-meter relay.

“The girls ran well also. Like the boys, they’ve had a great season and have been among the state’s best,” Vitatoe said. “To come up here and medal in back-to-back seasons is a great accomplishment and they should be proud of themselves. They will be right back in the thick of it again next season.”

Lewis was 20th in the 400-meter dash. Lunsford placed 22nd.

“Lauren also had a solid day in her events. She’s been incredible already, but there’s no doubt that her best days are ahead of her,” Vitatoe said.

In the 1,600-meter run, Gracie Roberts finished 10th. Kiera Roberts was 15th.

In the 3,200-meter run, Gracie Roberts was 13th. Kiera Roberts finished 19th.

“I’m so proud of Kiera and Gracie. Grace missed time early in the season with an injury and has been working herself back. She did a great job for us and I thought she performed well today,” Vitatoe said. “Kiera has grown so much this season. I am hopeful she looks back to the fall and spring she had and continues to be confident about how good she is.”

Maddi Middleton was 21st in triple jump.

“The field events were absolutely brutal for all the athletes today due to the conditions. I helped Maddi Middleton get her marks down for the high jump in standing water, which is insane,” Vitatoe said. I thought all of our kids competed hard through the elements, and I’m proud of them.

“Maddi has been one of the best high jumpers in the state all season. I’m not sure how many girls have ever cleared five feet in our county’s history, but I bet that list is very small, and she’s the first to ever do it at HC. She’ll enter her senior year as one of the state’s best in both the high and triple jumps.”

Addyson Caldwell placed 17th in shot put.

“I can’t say enough about Addy Caldwell and her growth in the shot put this season. Her improvement from last year is fantastic and this was great experience for her for next season,” Vitatoe said.

In the 4 x 100-meter relay, Daniels, Cochran, Deleon and Makenna Dillman were 15th.

Jaylee Cochran, Jaycee Simpson, Aliyah Deleon and Addi Gray placed 21st in the 4 x 200-meter relay.

“I thought our girls 4×100 and 4×200 relays competed well. They are among the youngest in the state with three underclassmen. Their growth throughout the season was fantastic and it was gratifying to watch them climb the regional and state rankings as they began to develop,” Vitatoe said. “We will certainly miss Aliyah Deleon and her leadership next season, as she’s meant a lot to our program, but these girls will continue to make noise before their career ends. Jaycee, Jaylee, Addi and Makenna are great athletes, and they’ll keep us on track next year.”

Lunsford, Lewis, Hensley and Simpson finished 20th in the 4 x 400-meter relay.

“I can’t say enough about this senior class and how much it’s meant to coach them. Beyond that, I hope they all know how much they’ve impacted this program in a positive way,” Vitatoe said. “I am so thankful for all of them. I hope they know how much the coaching staff and I love them.”

“I have to thank an incredible coaching staff for all their hard work this season, and I’d put this group up against any staff in the state. The dedication of this staff is second to none, and I’m proud to have worked alongside them,” Vitatoe said. “Baili (Bailey) has done a great job with the hurdles, Abby (Vitatoe) killed it with her pole vaulters, and Maddie (Couch) did a great work with her high jumpers. I thought Bryan (Howard) did great developing our long and triple jumpers this season, Jacob (Carroll) did excellent work with our throwers, and Derek (Plitt) has taken our sprinters to the next level. I hope they know how much I appreciate all that they do for our kids and the program. Many of them are volunteering their time to be part of helping kids grow and succeed, and that says a lot about who they are as people. I can never thank them enough.

“I also have to thank an amazing group of team parents (and families) who always chip in and do anything they can to helpthe program. It’s been such a consistent blessing since 2008, and I just cannot thank them enough.”

“It’s been another great season of track and field. I am hopeful that more kids will continue to see the benefit of competing in track and field for their main sport and will come be part of what we’re doing,” Vitatoe said. “Multiple studies have shown there’s nothing that can make an athlete more explosive than participating in track, and we hope more kids come be part of what is being done at Harlan County High School as we continue to build toward a state championship.”