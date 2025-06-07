Lady Bears split scrimmages over two days at Leslie camp Published 11:14 pm Saturday, June 7, 2025

By John Henson

Sports Writer

HYDEN — Improved depth and maturity were on display this week for the Harlan County Lady Bears as they split four scrimmages over two days at the Leslie County Team Camp.

Nine Lady Bears reached the scoring column in the first half in building 41-12 win over Owsley County on the way to a 71-37 victory.

Jaylee Cochran, a sophomore guard, led a balanced attack with 12 points. Kenadee Sturgill came off the bench to add 10. Lacey Robinson, Taylynn Napier and Kylee Runions each tossed in eight, followed by Reagan Clem with seven, Raegan Landa and Whitney Noe with six each, Jaycee Simpson with four and Shasta Brackett with two.

Letcher Central pulled away in the second half to down the Lady Bears 70-45.

Napier scored 14 and Cochran added 11 for HCHS. Clem and Simpson each scored seven. Noe and Runions added four and two points, respectively.

The HCHS junior varsity squad improved to 4-0 on the summer by rolling past Morgan County 49-21 and Letcher Central 39-26.

Eighth-grade guard Taylynn Napier scored 12 and freshman forward Raegan Landa added 10 against Morgan. Kenadee Sturgill and Vanessa Griffith scored nine each. Shasta Brackett chipped in with five. Khloe Carr and Natalie Moore added two each.

Napier scored 11 while Landa and Sturgill added 10 each to lead the Lady Bears against Letcher. Griffith scored four. Carr and Kelsie Middleton chipped in with two each.

The game was tied at 19 at halftime before HC opened the second half with a 10-2 run to take control.

Harlan County returns to action Monday at Hazard with scrimmages against Owsley County and Hazard.

Harlan County split a pair of varsity scrimmages Tuesday, falling 38-34 to Leslie County and defeating Owsley County 47-41.

Whitney Noe led the Lady Bears against Leslie with 12 points. Reagan Clem and Kylee Runions added eight and six points, respectively. Jaylee Cochran, Taylynn Napier, Raegan Landa and Kenadee Sturgill scored two each.

Cochran poured in 17 in the win over Owsley. Runions tossed in eight. Jaycee Simpson scored six. Noe and Napier each added five. Lacey Robinson, Clem and Landa scored two each.

The Lady Bears routed Owsley County 43-6 and Leslie County 45-25 in junior varsity scrimmages.

Landa scored 10 against Owsley. Vanessa Griffith added nine. Napier scored seven. Sturgill added six. Kelsie Middleton and Khloe Carr scored four each. Shasta Brackett added three.

Sturgill tossed in 12 and Napier added 11 against Leslie. Landa chipped in with nine. Griffith scored five. Brackett added four. Middleton and Natalie Moore added two each.