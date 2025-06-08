Fowler wins Harlan Invitational Published 10:53 pm Sunday, June 8, 2025

A five-under par 63 on Saturday put Zack Fowler in first place after 18 holes. He stayed on top with an even par 68 Sunday to win the Harlan Invitational by three strokes over Pete Cornett Jr., Connor Leisge and Ryan Johnson.

Fowler, of London, won the Harlan Invitational for the second time. He also won the tournament in 2017.

Top finishers in each flight included:

Championship flight

Zack Fowler 131, Ryan Johnson 134, Connor Leisge 134, Pete Cornett Jr. 134, Braxton Caldwell 135, Brayden Casolari 136, Brett Widner 137, Garrett Greene 137, Codie McDowel 138, Drew Chamberlain 140, Elmo Green 140, Kevin Burns 140.

First flight

William Crockett 137, Eli Estep 139, Conner Sutton 144, Dr. Carl Smith Jr. 145, Gage Miziguchi 145, Jared Gilbert 149, Aiden Johnson 150, Corey Elza 150, Tommy Polson 153, Danny K. Smallwood 154, Will Clem 156, Marcus Johnson 157, Tyler Casolari 159.

Second flight

Mike Howard 156, Mike Granato 158, Jeff Ledford 159, Donald Graves 160, Mason Himes 160, Marvin Hayes 162, Clark Osborne 162, Gary Grant 165, Clyde Daniels 168, John Lindon 169, Fred Dixon 171, Todd Collett 178.

Third flight

John Bryson 170, Keith Brewer 170, Ron Osborne 174, David Vanover 176, Tom Short 177, Alex Nantz 192, Rayce Lindon 192, Jason Lindon 192, Lee Vanover 201.