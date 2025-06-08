Lady Dragons split four scrimmages at UVA-Wise Published 11:03 pm Sunday, June 8, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Coming off a 52nd District Tournament title last season, the Harlan Lady Dragons will be rebuilding in 2026 and are busy working on improvements during their summer schedule.

The Lady Dragons split four varsity games against Virginia opponents last week at UVA-Wise. Harlan defeated Abingdon and lost to Ridgeview on Tuesday. Harlan defeated J.I. Burton and lost to Central Wise on Thursday. The Lady Dragons fell to Cherokee, Tenn., and Bell County the previous week at Bell County.

Harlan will play at Hazard on Monday.