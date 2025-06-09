Published 8:13 am Monday, June 9, 2025

Christina Ruthanne Boggs, born on February 25, 1977, passed away on May 29, 2025. Formerly of Partridge, Kentucky, she most recently resided in La Vergne, Tennessee. Christina left this world at Tristar StoneCrest Medical Center in Smyrna, Tennessee. She was a graduate of Cumberland High School in Cumberland, Kentucky, and went on to earn her Bachelor of Science in Education from Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee. Christina was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Ann Mullins, and her stepfather, Darrell Mullins; her maternal grandparents, Fay and Melburn McKnight of Partridge, Kentucky; her paternal grandmother and step-grandfather, Flauria and Edgar Hughes of Cumberland, Kentucky; and her paternal grandfather and step-grandmother, Duane and Alma Boggs of Harrison, Ohio. Several aunts and uncles also preceded her in passing. She is survived by her children: daughter Dominique Boggs of Partridge, Kentucky, and son Trinity Boggs of Tennessee. Christina is also survived by her father and stepmother, Gary and Lisa Boggs of Palm Coast, Florida; her sister, Kate Lambert of Vandalia, Ohio; her brothers, Gary Boggs II of Vandalia, Ohio, and Austin Mullins of Johnson City, Tennessee; and her stepsister, Michelle Jackson of Sidney, Ohio. She also leaves behind many cherished aunts, uncles, and extended family members. At this time, no memorial service has been planned. Family and friends will be notified once arrangements are made. Christina Ruthanne Boggs 1977-2025